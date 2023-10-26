close
Haier C11 OLED TV with Dolby Vision IQ launched in India: Know price, specs

The Haier C11 OLED TV is offered in 55-inch and 65-inch display options at Rs 1,69,999 onwards

Haier C11 OLED TV with Dolby Vision IQ Technology

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Chinese home appliances brand Haier on October 26 launched in India the Haier C11 OLED TV with Dolby Vision IQ and Motion Compensation technology. The OLED TV is offered in 65-inch and 55- inch display options, both with built-in 50W Harman Kardon-tuned speakers and metal stands, at Rs 169,999 onwards. The TV is  available for purchase on Haier e-commerce store and select retail outlets.
Haier C11 OLED TV: Specifications and features
The Haier C11 OLED TV sports an OLED display panel of 4K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display is HDR10-certified and supports Dolby Vision IQ technology, which optimises supported content based on ambient lightning conditions. The Haier C11 OLED TV is based on Google TV platform, with support for voice commands and smart content recommendations. It boasts Motion Compensation technology (MEMC), which interpolates a frame in a video for a smoother transition.
Along with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, the TV supports auto low latency mode (ALLM) through HDMI 2.1 interface for enhanced gaming experience. The OLED TV has a built-in 50-watt sound bar audio system, co-created with Harman Kardon for immersive audio experience. The speakers also support Dolby Atmos for a surround sound effect. Connectivity is covered by dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB 2.0, and HDMI 2.1.
First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

