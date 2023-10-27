close
Xiaomi 14 series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC unveiled: Know specs

The Xiaomi 14 series smartphones were unveiled on October 26 in China, the company's home country. Either both, or the Pro model in the series would likely come to India soon

The Xiaomi 14 series smartphones are the first to boot the HyperOS out-of-the-box

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 11:53 AM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on October 26 unveiled the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro smartphones in China. Alongside, the company debuted its Android operating system-based HyperOS interface. The Xiaomi 14 series smartphones are the first to boot the HyperOS out-of-the-box. These smartphones are expected to launch globally, including India, in coming months.

The Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are offered in up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage configurations. Price China starts at CNY 3,999 and CNY 4,999, respectively.

Xiaomi 14: Variants and China pricing

8GB + 256GB:  CNY 3,999
12GB + 256GB: CNY 4,299
16GB + 512GB: CNY 4,599
16GB + 1TB: CNY 4,999

Xiaomi 14 Pro: Variants and China pricing

12GB + 256GB: CNY 4,999
16GB + 512GB: CNY 5,499
16GB +1TB: CNY 5,999

Xiaomi 14: Specifications

The Xiaomi 14 sports a 6.36-inch 1.5K resolution OLED display of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Xiaomi said the display has a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits and pixel density of 460 ppi. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip. It is based on Android 14 with Xiaomi HyperOS interface layered on top. As for the camera, there is a 50-megapixel main sensor with Leica Summilux lens and an f/1.6 aperture paired with 50MP telephoto lens for optical zoom and portraits. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera sensor. A 4,610mAh battery, supported by 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, powers the Xiaomi 14.

Xiaomi 14 Pro: Specifications

The Pro model sports a bigger 6.73-inch 2K resolution AMOLED panel of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display has 3000 nits peak brightness and pixel density of 522ppi. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the smartphone is based on Android 14 operating system with HyperOS UI layered on top.

It features a triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP sensor of variable aperture (up to f/4.0), a 50MP telephoto, and 50 MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, the smartphone has a 32MP camera sensor. The Pro model has a bigger battery capacity of 4880mAh. It supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Topics : Xiaomi Xiaomi 5G smartphone xiaomi phones Qualcomm Technology

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

