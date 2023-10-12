close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

CMF by Nothing rolls out firmware update for Watch Pro, Buds Pro: Details

Alongside, CMF by Nothing released Android and iOS app for its maiden smartwatch Watch Pro

CMF by Nothing, CMF Watch Pro, CMF Buds Pro, CMF Power 65w GaN, Nothing smartwatch, nothing earbuds, nothing charger

CMF by Nothing

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 2:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

London-based consumer technology start-up Nothing’s sub-brand CMF on October 12 rolled out first firmware updates to the recently launched Watch Pro and Buds Pro. Alongside, the company releases Android and iOS app for its maiden smartwatch Watch Pro that it said brings improved connectivity and precision. Below are the details:
CMF Watch Pro App
  • Version: Android - V2.2.8 | iOS - 1.0.2
  • Optimised the stability of the connection between the app and the watch.
  • Improved notification syncing between phone and watch.
  • Improved app visual and information display for better interaction.
  • Optimised other interaction and settings.
CMF Watch Pro firmware upgrade
  • Version: V11.0.0.40
  • Available through latest Watch Pro app available on Google Play and Apple App Store
  • Optimised contacts display in the phone address book for incoming calls.
  • Optimised the accuracy of pace data in exercise logs.
  • Improved the readability of the fitness data at the default dial and optimised the layout of activity pages. 
  • Improved other interaction and information display.
Also Read: CMF by Nothing Power 65W GaN review: Go-to charger that's compact, powerful
Buds Pro firmware upgrade
  • Version: 1.0.1.189
  • Optimised the prompt tone experience.
  • Improved the Find My Earbuds function.
  • Optimised in-ear detection when wearing one earbud.
  • Improved the sound experience after call in gaming scenarios
  • Optimised connection experience with Google Fast Pair.
  • Improved the experience of switching to ANC Mode during calls.
Launched on the Nothing’s sub-brand CMF debut on September 26, the CMF Watch Pro is offered in Metallic Grey and Dark Grey colours at Rs 4,999 and Rs 4,499, respectively. The CMF Buds Pro are offered in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange colours at Rs 3,499. These are available for purchase online on Flipkart and Myntra, and offline at Vijay Sales and select other retail stores.

Also Read

CMF by Nothing goes official, debuts Watch Pro, Buds Pro, and Power 65W GaN

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r review: Dolby Atmos-powered wireless earbuds on budget

Nothing to debut sub-brand CMF on Sept 26, opens community review program

CMF by Nothing Power 65W GaN review: Go-to charger that's compact, powerful

CMF by Nothing Buds Pro review: No-frills but capable earbuds on budget

OnePlus Pad Go available for pre-orders with introductory offers: Details

OPPO Find N3 Flip India launch on October 12: Livestream, specifications

HMD Global launches Nokia G42's 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in India

Samsung SSD T9 with USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface launched: Know price, specs

Dyson launches noise-cancelling headphones Zone with built-in air purifier

Topics : Nothing Earbuds smartwatches

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchAUS vs SA Playing 11

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon