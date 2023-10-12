CMF by Nothing rolls out firmware update for Watch Pro, Buds Pro: Details

London-based consumer technology start-up Nothing’s sub-brand CMF on October 12 rolled out first firmware updates to the recently launched Watch Pro and Buds Pro. Alongside, the company releases Android and iOS app for its maiden smartwatch Watch Pro that it said brings improved connectivity and precision. Below are the details:

CMF Watch Pro App

Version: Android - V2.2.8 | iOS - 1.0.2

Optimised the stability of the connection between the app and the watch.

Improved notification syncing between phone and watch.

Improved app visual and information display for better interaction.

Optimised other interaction and settings.

CMF Watch Pro firmware upgrade

Version: V11.0.0.40

Available through latest Watch Pro app available on Google Play and Apple App Store

Optimised contacts display in the phone address book for incoming calls.

Optimised the accuracy of pace data in exercise logs.

Improved the readability of the fitness data at the default dial and optimised the layout of activity pages.

Improved other interaction and information display.

Buds Pro firmware upgrade

Version: 1.0.1.189

Optimised the prompt tone experience.

Improved the Find My Earbuds function.

Optimised in-ear detection when wearing one earbud.

Improved the sound experience after call in gaming scenarios

Optimised connection experience with Google Fast Pair.

Improved the experience of switching to ANC Mode during calls.

Launched on the Nothing’s sub-brand CMF debut on September 26, the CMF Watch Pro is offered in Metallic Grey and Dark Grey colours at Rs 4,999 and Rs 4,499, respectively. The CMF Buds Pro are offered in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange colours at Rs 3,499. These are available for purchase online on Flipkart and Myntra, and offline at Vijay Sales and select other retail stores.