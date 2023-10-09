Samsung SSD T9 with USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface launched: Know price, specs

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on October 9 launched in India the Samsung SSD T9. The portable solid-state drive (SSD) boasts USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface and transfer speed of up to 2000MBps. Offered in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB storages, the portable SSD starts at Rs 12,799. It will be available online on e-commerce platforms and offline at Samsung retail stores and select retail stores. Samsung offers a 5-year limited warranty on the SSD T9.

“In a high-resolution content landscape, the T9 is the answer for professionals seeking solutions for challenges such as data management, transferring large files, and durability and performance issues. Samsung’s Portable SSD T9 empowers modern content creators by addressing those data challenges and providing memory solutions that enhance their creative aspirations,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

Samsung SSD T9: Specifications and features

Based on USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface, the Samsung SSD T9 has maximum sequential read/write speeds of up to 2,000 MBps that is nearly double the speed it offered on the SSD T7. Samsung said the T9 has a sleek and credit-card-sized design with rubber exterior for comfortable grip.

The drive comes with Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard technology, which the company said mitigates performance dips caused by overheating, ensuring consistent and speedy transfer rates. According to the company, the T9 complies with the international safety standard IEC 62368-1.

On the software side, the SSD T9 comes with Samsung Magician Software 8.0 for access to features such as performance benchmark, security functions, firmware updates, and real time health status check.

The Samsung SSD T9 is compatible with Windows and macOS operating systems. Besides, it is compatible with smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and high-resolution cameras that support external SSDs. Samsung ships the SSD T9 with USB type-C-to-C and USB Type C-to-A cables.