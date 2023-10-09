close
Sensex (-0.64%)
65575.13 -420.50
Nifty (-0.69%)
19517.90 -135.60
Nifty Midcap (-1.28%)
39768.35 -516.35
Nifty Smallcap (-1.77%)
5816.70 -104.70
Nifty Bank (-0.97%)
43929.80 -430.80
Heatmap

Samsung SSD T9 with USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface launched: Know price, specs

Offered in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB storages, the portable SSD starts at Rs 12,799. It will be available online on e-commerce platforms and offline at Samsung retail store and select retail stores

Samsung Portable SSD T9

Samsung Portable SSD T9

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on October 9 launched in India the Samsung SSD T9. The portable solid-state drive (SSD) boasts USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface and transfer speed of up to 2000MBps. Offered in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB storages, the portable SSD starts at Rs 12,799. It will be available online on e-commerce platforms and offline at Samsung retail stores and select retail stores. Samsung offers a 5-year limited warranty on the SSD T9.
“In a high-resolution content landscape, the T9 is the answer for professionals seeking solutions for challenges such as data management, transferring large files, and durability and performance issues. Samsung’s Portable SSD T9 empowers modern content creators by addressing those data challenges and providing memory solutions that enhance their creative aspirations,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India.
Samsung SSD T9: Specifications and features
Based on USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface, the Samsung SSD T9 has maximum sequential read/write speeds of up to 2,000 MBps that is nearly double the speed it offered on the SSD T7. Samsung said the T9 has a sleek and credit-card-sized design with rubber exterior for comfortable grip.
The drive comes with Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard technology, which the company said mitigates performance dips caused by overheating, ensuring consistent and speedy transfer rates. According to the company, the T9 complies with the international safety standard IEC 62368-1.
On the software side, the SSD T9 comes with Samsung Magician Software 8.0 for access to features such as performance benchmark, security functions, firmware updates, and real time health status check. 

Also Read

Western Digital launches WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD, price starts at Rs 4,599

Kingston XS2000 review: Ultraportable SSD with blazing fast transfer speeds

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE goes official; Tab S9 FE, Buds FE tag along: Details

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Feature-packed smartphone in midrange segment

Dyson launches noise-cancelling headphones Zone with built-in air purifier

Google launches Pixel 8 series, Watch 2: India prices, introductory offers

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE series, Buds FE launched in India: Details

Vivo V29, V29 Pro smartphones with curved displays launched: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE goes official; Tab S9 FE, Buds FE tag along: Details

The Samsung SSD T9 is compatible with Windows and macOS operating systems. Besides, it is compatible with smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and high-resolution cameras that support external SSDs. Samsung ships the SSD T9 with USB type-C-to-C and USB Type C-to-A cables.
Topics : Samsung Samsung India Electronics Technology

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon