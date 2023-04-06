close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Dyson V15 Detect Extra cordless vacuum cleaner launched at Rs 65,900

Global consumer electronics company Dyson on Wednesday introduced its new cord-free vacuum cleaner 'V15 Detect Extra' in India

IANS New Delhi
Dyson V15 Detect Extra

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 3:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global consumer electronics company Dyson on Wednesday introduced its new cord-free vacuum cleaner 'V15 Detect Extra' in India.

Priced at Rs 65,900, the Dyson V15 Detect Extra vacuum cleaner is available in Prussian Blue and Bright Copper colour at the company's official website and its offline stores.

Engineered with 230 air watts (AW) and a laser to reveal microscopic dust, it comes equipped with whole-machine HEPA filtration to capture ultra-fine particles such as pet dander and nasties.

The company introduced new attachments with the Dyson V15 Detect Extra -- scratch-free dusting brush and awkward gap tool attachments, which are engineered to provide the ultimate home cleaning solution, according to the company.

It also comes with a built-in crevice and dusting tool that transforms the Dyson V15 Detect Extra into a handheld vacuum, saving time when switching between the floor and handheld cleaning.

Moreover, the new vacuum cleaner also features Dyson's key technologies, such as dust illumination, piezo sensor, and advanced de-tangling brush bar technology.

Also Read

Dyson Zone headphones with built-in air purifier launched at $949: Details

Appliances, consumer electronics sector aim for double-digit growth in 2023

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Plus review: Smart robot vacuum cleaner with mop function

TVS Electronics up 18% on heavy volumes, hits 52-week high in weak market

Bihar govt asks depts to prioritise domestically manufactured goods

Samsung Galaxy S23 series sales 1.4 times more than S22 in India

Dell launches Inspiron 14 series laptops with latest Intel, AMD processors

The dust illumination technology reveals the particles users cannot normally see on hard floors, so they know where to clean.

With piezo sensor technology, carbon fibre filaments in the cleaner head pick up microscopic particles which are sized and counted up to 15,000 times a second.

The dust enters the vacuum and hits the acoustic piezo sensor within the bin inlet with the tiny vibrations being converted to electrical signals, the company said.

Engineered for homes with pets, the advanced brush bar technology is designed to tackle all hair, whether it is left behind by our feline, canine, or human friends.

--IANS

shs/prw/dpb

Topics : Dyson in India | Dyson

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 1:40 PM IST

Premium

India plans to get ahead of the curve in 6g telecom technology

6g, telecom,
4 min read

Govt not considering to regulate artificial intelligence growth: Vaishnaw

Artificial intelligence, AI, machine learning
2 min read

Meta's Facebook to let you play games during video calls on Messenger

Facebook
2 min read

Snapchat introduces some safety enhancement tools in its AI chatbot

Snapchat
2 min read

Will AI take over software programming jobs? Here's what Sundar Pichai says

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet
2 min read

RBI should prioritise inflation over growth, say FinMin officials

Reserve Bank of India
4 min read

Two auto stocks touch 52-week highs; have zoomed up to 30% in two days

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read
Web Exclusive

RBI monetary policy: Will the central bank hike repo rate again tomorrow?

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
4 min read

Five IPOs get Sebi go-ahead to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr collectively

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read

HDFC Bank garners record Rs 1.5 trillion deposits in a quarter

HDFC Bank
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon