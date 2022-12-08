Dyson Zone headphones with built-in air purifier launched at $949: Details

British company on Thursday announced the details of Zone, its maiden with built-in air purification system. The active noise cancelling are a first-of-its-kind device. It will be available from January in China and March in the US, UK, Hong Kong and Singapore.

The Zone: Specification

According to Dyson, the Zone is designed to tackle the dual challenges of city noise and air pollution. It has compressors on each ear cup, which draw air through the dual-layer filters and project two streams of purified air to the wearer’s nose and mouth – channelled through the non-contact detachable visor. The company claims that the electrostatic filters capture 99 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns.

The have 11 microphones, of which eight are for the ANC system to filter ambient sound of up to 38 dB. It reproduces frequencies from 6 Hz – 21 kHz, ensuring every note or word is heard. Through EQ setting, users can optimise the frequency curve for clear audio across the full audible frequency range. It features dual-microphone beamforming and noise suppression for clear voice calls, voice recording and voice control.

The headphones have an on-board accelerometer, which monitors user activity to adjust the purified airflow when in auto mode with the visor attached. Besides, it has head detection feature that puts the headphones into standby mode when not being worn, and dipping the detachable visor activates conversation mode, stopping purification and pausing music, and optimising battery life.

The headphones have an on-board sensor to monitor the air pollution levels, alongside real-time environmental noise levels tracking via the MyDyson app. Through the app, users can adjust the airflow speed and noise-cancellation mode. The app also offers - Dyson EQ (enhanced), Bass Boost (bassy) and Neutral (flatter response curve) modes for audio equalization.

The headphones have a USB-C port for charging. The company claims that the headphones offer 50 hours of audio-only run-time, or 4 hours of combined purification and audio run-time, charging to 100 per cent in 3 hours.