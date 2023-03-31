Dell launches Inspiron 14 series laptops with latest Intel, AMD processors

“The introduction of our new Inspiron line-up demonstrates our commitment to incorporating minimalist, modern designs that not only complement how users work but also how they live. With each new generation of Inspiron laptops, Dell pushes the envelope of possibilities by offering meaningful upgrades, and the new laptops truly exemplify our strategy,” said Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies.

PC maker Dell Technologies on Friday launched in India the Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptops. Both the laptops are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors, and the 2-in-1 model is also offered in AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors. The Inspiron 14 series laptops will be available for purchase at Dell Exclusive Stores (DES) and select retail stores from April 07. The Inspiron 14 starts at Rs 64,990. The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 with Intel processor starts at Rs 79,990, and Rs 82,190 for AMD processor models.