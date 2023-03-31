close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Dell launches Inspiron 14 series laptops with latest Intel, AMD processors

The Inspiron 14 series laptops will be available for purchase at Dell Exclusive Stores (DES) and select retail stores from April 07

BS Web Team New Delhi
Dell Inspiron 14-5430

Dell Inspiron 14-5430

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 1:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

PC maker Dell Technologies on Friday launched in India the Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptops. Both the laptops are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors, and the 2-in-1 model is also offered in AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors. The Inspiron 14 series laptops will be available for purchase at Dell Exclusive Stores (DES) and select retail stores from April 07. The Inspiron 14 starts at Rs 64,990. The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 with Intel processor starts at Rs 79,990, and Rs 82,190 for AMD processor models.
“The introduction of our new Inspiron line-up demonstrates our commitment to incorporating minimalist, modern designs that not only complement how users work but also how they live. With each new generation of Inspiron laptops, Dell pushes the envelope of possibilities by offering meaningful upgrades, and the new laptops truly exemplify our strategy,” said Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies.

The Inspiron 14 series laptops sport a 14-inch screen of 16:10 aspect ratio. The 2-in-1 models have a 360-degree hinge and touchscreen for sketching, designing, and streaming on the go. These models support tablet, laptop, tent, and stand form factor – enabled by 360-degree hinge.
The Inspiron 14 series laptops boast a fullHD resolution camera for video calls in best quality available on laptops, and artificial intelligence-powered microphones for background noise reduction. For audio, there is support for Dolby Atmos.

As for the connectivity, the devices come with Wi-Fi 6E for wireless internet services and Intel Thunderbolt 4 for wired connection and charging. According to Dell, the new Inspiron range will ship in packaging that is made from 100 per cent recycled and renewable materials and is 100 per cent recyclable.

Also Read

Acer Aspire 3 laptop with AMD Ryzen 7000 processors launched: Details here

Acer unveils AMD Ryzen 7000 processor powered Nitro gaming laptops: Details

Asus expands enterprise-centric ExpertBook line with 6 new laptops: Details

CES 2023: Dell G15, G16 and Alienware m18, m16, x16, x14 laptops unveiled

CES 2023: LG Gram laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors unveiled

Apple working on MacBook Air with 13.4-inch OLED display, says report

Google starts testing generative AI features in Gmail, Docs: Report

Twitter's 'Verification for Organisations' now available globally

Jio launches new JioFiber Backup plan with unlimited data ahead of IPL 2023

In a bid to cut costs, Meta looking to trim employee bonus payouts

Topics : Dell Technologies | Dell India | Laptops

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

Netflix rolls out ad-supported plan 'Basic with Ads' for Apple TV users

Netflix
2 min read

Twitter working on fact-checking programme 'Community Notes' for media

Twitter
1 min read

YouTube expands 'Analytics for Artists' tool to help measure performance

YouTube
2 min read

Dell launches Inspiron 14 series laptops with latest Intel, AMD processors

Dell Inspiron 14-5430
2 min read

iPhone moment: Apple's mixed-reality headset may not debut at WWDC 2023

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

From insurance policies to MFs, here are the new tax rules from April 1

savings, investment, saving scheme
4 min read

Stocks to watch: RIL, Tata Power, Hero MotoCorp, Shakti Pumps, BDL, RVNL

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Donald Trump indicted in New York over hush money paid to porn star

Donald Trump
6 min read

RIL shareholders to meet on May 2 on demerger of financial services biz

Reliance Industries
2 min read
Premium

Sebi considers bringing in new expense structure for mutual funds

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon