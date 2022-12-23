Ecovacs Deebot N8 Plus review: Smart robot vacuum cleaner with mop function

Cleaning home is a tedious and a time consuming task that I would happily pass on to a robot specifically designed for the purpose. Since not all cleaning robots are same, I would pick one that has both vacuum and mop function. Besides, it should require minimal human intervention. One machine that ticks all the right boxes is the Ecovacs Deebot N8+, a smart robot vacuum cleaner with mop function.

The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ is a disc-shaped robot vacuum cleaner that is technology-rich, yet easy to use and manage. It is not meant for deep or extensive cleaning, but for regular everyday use to keep the floors free from dirt, dust and particles. The Deebot N8+ is an internet enabled smart robot with support for Google Assistant and Alexa. It essentially means you can operate the robot using voice command. However, the voice command is limited to select functions.

Besides voice controls, there is a smartphone app available on Google Play Store and Apple App store for Android and iPhones. The app is required to connect the device with internet, configure settings, manage services, and custom operate the vacuum cleaner.

As for the performance, the Ecovacs Deebot N8+ features Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) sensor, which allows it to scan the floor and create a virtual map. For optimal performance, the robot maps the floor and creates the room plan after first run. Thereafter, you can save the map using the app. The saved floor map allows users to custom define areas for cleaning and mopping operations, besides setting rooms sequence.

The role of the LiDAR sensor, besides mapping the surface, is to identify obstructions such as tables, shelves, flower vases, etc. that could possibly hamper the cleaning operation in the subsequent runs. It works well on the Deebot N8+, but the robot gets stuck on floor mats, rugs, and carpet areas, and requires manual intervention for it to resume cleaning process. Otherwise, it roams around vacuum cleaning and mopping the floors, one area at a time. Interestingly, the robot automatically moves back to the charging dock, if it runs out of battery power in the middle of a cleaning job, and resumes operation from where it had left after charging.

Another interesting bit about the Deebot N8+ is its auto-emptying station, which is part of its charging dock. It uses vacuum suction to shift the debris from the robot, collected during the cleaning operation, to the large 2.5 litre capacity bag fitted in the station. From cleaning to auto dumping the debris, the whole process is streamline and require no human intervention. However, it would still need some intervention if you plan to use robot for both vacuum and mop function. It is because the water tank is small and need regular fresh water refills, especially if the cleaning area is large. Besides, supplied mopping cloth needs regular cleaning for better results.

Verdict

Price at Rs 57,900, the Ecovacs Deebot N8+ is a modestly priced cleaning robot with vacuum and mop function. Besides, it is one of the few such robots to come with auto-cleaning station. On top, it is feature rich, supports voice control, and boasts a smart app for ease of use. Together, it makes a compelling package good for regular everyday cleaning chores. Importantly, it does not require constant human intervention and works on its own – from charging to cleaning floors and then self-cleaning.