American PC maker Hewlett Packard on Thursday launched in India its enterprise-centric Dragonfly G4 laptops. Powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors, the HP Dragonfly G4 series is available at a starting price of Rs 220,000 at HP online stores and at select HP world stores."With the introduction of HP Dragonfly G4, we hope to empower the business leaders in establishing a seamless and productive hybrid work environment, through carefully designed experiences", said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India.HP Dragonfly G4 series: SpecificationsPowered by the 13th generation Intel Core processors, the HP Dragonfly has been labelled by the company as its first business notebook to support the simultaneous use of two cameras. The HP Dragonfly G4 weighs under 1kg despite featuring a recycled magnesium (90 per cent) construction on the top cover, palm rest cover, and the bottom cover. The laptops are available in natural silver and slate blue colours.On the audio front, the HP Dragonfly is equipped with HP Dynamic Voice Leveling technology that optimises microphone gain for clear voice within a 3-meter range. The audio options are powered by audio with Bang & Olufsen. Besides, the laptops feature HP's AI-based noise reduction to filter out background noise.As for the features, there is HP's auto frame that lets camera dynamically follow movements to keep the subject in center of the frame. The laptops come with an optional touchscreen. The HP Dragonfly features HP Wolf Security, including HP Sure Start for self-healing BIOS, and HP Sure Recover for quick operating system recovery without IT intervention or internet connectivity.