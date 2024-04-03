HP OMEN Transcend 14 gaming laptop with AI features launched: Details here

HP on April 3 launched in India the OMEN Transcend 14 laptop series in India. The American PC maker said that the laptop is specifically designed keeping gamers in mind and it comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. The Omen Transcend 14 laptops boasts on-device AI capabilities offered by Intel Core Ultra processors, and offers AI features such as live transcript, real-time captions during video calls, and more.

HP Omen Transcend 14: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 174,999 onwards, the HP Omen Transcend 14 is available at HP World Stores and HP Online stores. In a bundled scheme, HP is offering a HyperX bag together with the laptop at no additional cost. Customers purchasing the HP Omen Transcend 14 laptop will also stand a chance to get HyperX mouse and headset for no additional cost.

HP Omen Transcend 14: Details

The HP Omen Transcend 14 laptops boast a 14-inch OLED display of 2.8K resolution with 120Hz refresh rate. HP said the display is IMAX Enhanced certified for enhanced visual experience. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra processors, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics, the HP Omen Transcend 14 laptops feature a redesigned chassis that the company said creates pressurised zones using a vapour chamber for managing thermals more efficiently.

The laptop supports charging via a USB-C adapter of 140W. HP said the laptop is rated for up to 11.5 hours battery life on a single charge. The laptop features a USB-C port at the rear along with an HDMI 2.1 output. There is also a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port and two USB-A ports.

HP said that the speaker system on the OMEN Transcend 14 laptops have been co-created with the HyperX audio team for better audio output.