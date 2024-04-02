Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Samsung unveils Galaxy M55 and M15 5G phones, sets India launch for April 8

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 boast fullHD resolution super AMOLED displays and 50MP-based triple-camera set-up

Samsung Galaxy M55 and Galaxy M15

Samsung Galaxy M55 and Galaxy M15

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After Brazil, Samsung is bringing the Galaxy M55 and Galaxy M15 5G smartphones to India on April 8. In a press note announcing the India launch date, the Indian arm of the South Korean electronics maker confirmed a few details about both the upcoming 5G smartphones in its millennial-focused Galaxy M-series line.

Samsung said the Galaxy M55 5G smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 system-on-chip and will be offered in Light Green and Denim Black colours. The Galaxy M15 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and will be offered in Celestine Blue, Stone Grey and Blue Topaz.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy M55 5G smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch super AMOLED FHD+ display of 120Hz refresh rate with 1000 nits peak brightness level. The smartphone will sport a triple-camera setup at the back, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor, and a 2MP macro camera sensor.

  • Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor:  Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle, 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh battery
  • OS: OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14
  • Weight: 180g
  • Thickness: 7.8mm
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy M15 5G smartphone will sport a 6.5-inch super AMOLED display of FHD+ resolution. It will be a display panel of 90Hz refresh rate. Similar to the Galaxy M55 5G, the smartphone will sport a 50MP-based triple-camera setup on the back.
  • Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle, 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh battery
  • OS: OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14
  • Weight: 217g
  • Thickness: 9.3mm
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read

Galaxy M55, M15 are new additions to Samsung 5G smartphone lineup: Details

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Know India pricing, availability info, and more

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE goes official; Tab S9 FE, Buds FE tag along: Details

Samsung to launch two Galaxy A-series smartphones on March 11: Know details

Samsung launches Galaxy A55, A35 smartphones in India at Rs 30,999 onwards

Logitech launches Signature Slim Keyboard and Mouse Combo in India: Details

LG launches webOS based MyView Smart Monitors in India: Price, models, more

OnePlus Nord CE4 launched in India: Price, specs, and introductory offers

Galaxy M55, M15 are new additions to Samsung 5G smartphone lineup: Details

Vivo T3 5G goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs, and more

 
 
 
 
 
 
Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy Samsung Mobiles Technology gadgets smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon