Realme 12x budget 5G smartphone launched in India: Price, specs, and more

Chinese smartphone brand Realme launched the Realme 12x 5G smartphone in India on April 2. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, the smartphone boasts a 5,000mAh battery, 45W SUPERVOOC charging, and fullHD resolution display of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is offered in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green colours. Below are the details:

Realme 12x: Variants and pricing

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,999

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,499

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999

Realme 12x: Availability and introductory offers

The Realme 12x will be available during the early bird sale on April 2 from 6PM to 8PM, and during special sale on April 5 from 12PM to 2PM on the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Customers purchasing the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants of the Realme 12x smartphone can avail discounts up to Rs 1,000 on ICICI, SBI and HDFC bank cards. For the 8GB + 128GB variant, customers can avail cashback of Rs 1,000 in the mainline stores during open sale.

Realme 12x: Specifications