Realme 12x budget 5G smartphone launched in India: Price, specs, and more

Realme 12x 5G will be available during the early bird sale on April 2 from 6PM to 8PM on Flipkart, and during special sale on April 5 from 12PM to 2PM on the company's official website and Flipkart

Realme 12x 5G smartphone

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Chinese smartphone brand Realme launched the Realme 12x 5G smartphone in India on April 2. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, the smartphone boasts a 5,000mAh battery, 45W SUPERVOOC charging, and fullHD resolution display of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is offered in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green colours. Below are the details:
Realme 12x: Variants and pricing
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,999
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,499
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999
Realme 12x: Availability and introductory offers
The Realme 12x will be available during the early bird sale on April 2 from 6PM to 8PM, and during special sale on April 5 from 12PM to 2PM on the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Flipkart.
Customers purchasing the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants of the Realme 12x smartphone can avail discounts up to Rs 1,000 on ICICI, SBI and HDFC bank cards. For the 8GB + 128GB variant, customers can avail cashback of Rs 1,000 in the mainline stores during open sale.
Realme 12x: Specifications
  • Display: 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset
  • RAM: 4GB / 6GB / 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP Primary + 2MP depth
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Charging: 45W SUPERVOOC wired
  • OS: realme UI 5.0 Based on Android 14
  • Support: Two years of OS update and three years of security update
  • Weight: 188g
  • Thickness: 7.69mm
  • Protection: Panda Glass
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Topics : Realme Chinese smartphones Realme India Oppo smartphone

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

