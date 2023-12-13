iQOO 12 with Qualcomm SD 8 Gen3 launched in India: Price, specs, and more

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO on December 12 launched the iQOO 12 smartphone in India. The smartphone is India’s first powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip. Moreover, it is the company's first to boot Android 14 operating system-based FunTouch OS 14 interface.

The iQOO 12 comes in two design options – Legend variant with enamel glass finish in white colour and the Alpha variant with a Fluorite AG Glass in black colour. The smartphone is offered in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage at Rs 52,999 and Rs 57,999, respectively.





ALSO READ: Apple releases iOS 17.2 with spatial video recording for iPhone 15 Pro, Max As for the introductory offers, consumers can avail up to Rs 3,000 discount on select bank cards. Besides, iQOO is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on trade-in deals applicable exclusively for existing vivo/iQOO customers. For others, the exchange bonus is capped at up to Rs 3,000.

The smartphone will be available for purchase starting December 14 on iQOO India e-store and Amazon India.

iQOO 12: Specifications

The iQOO 12 sports a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display of up to 144Hz refresh rate. It is a 1260 x 2800 resolution panel of up to 3000 nits peak brightness. The display on the iQOO 12 smartphone features “Wet Touch” technology, which the company said optimises the touch accuracy making it easy to use with wet hands.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip, paired with its discrete Supercomputing Chip Q1 for display. The phone has a vapour cooling chamber and four-zone cooling system for thermal management.

A 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto camera for 3 x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera covers imaging on the iQOO 12. The iQOO 12 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 120W fast-wired charging.