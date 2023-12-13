Sensex (0.00%)
69553.29 2.26
Nifty (-0.09%)
20887.05 -19.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.35%)
6777.65 + 23.75
Nifty Midcap (0.30%)
44689.00 + 133.25
Nifty Bank (-0.27%)
46972.15 -125.40
Heatmap

iQOO 12 with Qualcomm SD 8 Gen3 launched in India: Price, specs, and more

The iQOO 12 smartphone will be available for purchase starting December 14 on iQOO India online store and Amazon India website

iQOO 12, iQOO 12 launch, iQOO 12 launched in India, iQOO 12 Android 14, iQOO 12 specs, iQOO 12 features, iQOO 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, iQOO 12 specifications, iQOO 12 details, new iQOO 12 features, iQOO 12 price, iQOO 12 offers, iQOO 12 launch off

Image: iQOO 12

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 09:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO on December 12 launched the iQOO 12 smartphone in India. The smartphone is India’s first powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip. Moreover, it is the company's first to boot Android 14 operating system-based FunTouch OS 14 interface.

The iQOO 12 comes in two design options – Legend variant with enamel glass finish in white colour and the Alpha variant with a Fluorite AG Glass in black colour. The smartphone is offered in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage at Rs 52,999 and Rs 57,999, respectively.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

As for the introductory offers, consumers can avail up to Rs 3,000 discount on select bank cards. Besides, iQOO is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 on trade-in deals applicable exclusively for existing vivo/iQOO customers. For others, the exchange bonus is capped at up to Rs 3,000.

ALSO READ: Apple releases iOS 17.2 with spatial video recording for iPhone 15 Pro, Max

The smartphone will be available for purchase starting December 14 on iQOO India e-store and Amazon India.

iQOO 12: Specifications

The iQOO 12 sports a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display of up to 144Hz refresh rate. It is a 1260 x 2800 resolution panel of up to 3000 nits peak brightness. The display on the iQOO 12 smartphone features “Wet Touch” technology, which the company said optimises the touch accuracy making it easy to use with wet hands.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip, paired with its discrete Supercomputing Chip Q1 for display. The phone has a vapour cooling chamber and four-zone cooling system for thermal management.

A 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto camera for 3 x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera covers imaging on the iQOO 12. The iQOO 12 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 120W fast-wired charging. 

Also Read

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 with built-in AI capabilities

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip for 5G smartphones on budget

iQOO 12 to boot Android 14-based OS out of the box: Expected specs and more

iQOO 12 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 set to launch in India on Dec 12

ASUS launches Chromebook Plus CX3402 in India: Know price, specs, and more

Sony PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset launched in India: Details

SanDisk launches UHS-I microSD, Ultra Dual Drive and more: Know details

Redmi 13C Series smartphone launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Samsung unveils Galaxy A05 budget smartphone in India: Know price, specs

Topics : iQOO Flagship smartphones gaming phone Smartphone review

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 09:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon