iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is set to launch in India the iQOO 12 smartphone on December 12. Unveiled in its home country on November 7 together with the Pro model, the iQOO 12 is a performance-focused smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip and Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14 interface. That said, the smartphone is set to be the first in India powered by the Qualcomm latest chip in Snapdragon Gen 8 series.

iQOO 12: Specifications





ALSO READ : Redmi 13C Series smartphone launched in India: Check price, specs and more The iQOO 12 India model is expected to be identical to the China model. On that note, the iQOO 12 would be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. It would support 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Earlier, iQOO India released a preview confirming its continued collaboration with German car brand BMW for the iQOO 12 smartphone launch.

The iQOO 12 would likely be offered in up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB on-board storage. For display, the smartphone would sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen of up to 144Hz refresh rate.

As for the cameras, the iQOO 12 would feature a triple-camera setup on the back. The rear camera set-up would feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP telephoto lens for up to 3x optical zoom, and a 64 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, the smartphone would sport a 16MP selfie camera.

iQOO 12: Launch livestream