Sensex (0.12%)
70015.24 + 86.71
Nifty (0.14%)
21026.60 + 29.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.54%)
6800.70 + 36.55
Nifty Midcap (0.36%)
44890.65 + 161.50
Nifty Bank (0.14%)
47378.95 + 64.70
Heatmap

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Unveiled in China on November 7, the iQOO 12 is a performance-focused smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip and Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14 interface

iQOO 12, iQOO 12 launch, iQOO 12 launch in India, iQOO 12 Android 14, iQOO 12 specs, iQOO 12 features, iQOO 12 livestream, where to watch iQOO launch, when is iQOO 12 launch, where is iQOO 12 launch, iQOO 12 specifications, iQOO 12 details, new iQOO

Image: iQOO 12

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 09:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is set to launch in India the iQOO 12 smartphone on December 12. Unveiled in its home country on November 7 together with the Pro model, the iQOO 12 is a performance-focused smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip and Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14 interface. That said, the smartphone is set to be the first in India powered by the Qualcomm latest chip in Snapdragon Gen 8 series.

iQOO 12: Specifications


The iQOO 12 India model is expected to be identical to the China model. On that note, the iQOO 12 would be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. It would support 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Earlier, iQOO India released a preview confirming its continued collaboration with German car brand BMW for the iQOO 12 smartphone launch.

ALSO READRedmi 13C Series smartphone launched in India: Check price, specs and more
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The iQOO 12 would likely be offered in up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB on-board storage. For display, the smartphone would sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED screen of up to 144Hz refresh rate.

As for the cameras, the iQOO 12 would feature a triple-camera setup on the back. The rear camera set-up would feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP telephoto lens for up to 3x optical zoom, and a 64 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, the smartphone would sport a 16MP selfie camera.

iQOO 12: Launch livestream

The iQOO 12 India launch is scheduled for December 12. It is an in-person event, which would livestream for online audience. The event would kick off at 5:00 pm on iQOO India official channel on YouTube. Updates from the event would be available on iQOO India official handles on social media platforms.

ALSO READASUS ROG Phone 8 with improvements 'beyond gaming' coming soon: Details
 

Also Read

iQOO 12 to boot Android 14-based OS out of the box: Expected specs and more

Google adds loads of features to Android and Wear OS devices: Know details

iQOO 12 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 set to launch in India on Dec 12

iQOO launches Qualcomm SD 8 Plus Gen 1-powered Neo 7 Pro phone in India

Google rolls out Android 14: Compatible devices, how-to update, and more

Alphabet loses Google Play Store antitrust battle with Epic Games

PM Modi to launch Global Partnership on AI Summit on Tue: Key details

US, India, Taiwan representatives collaborate on Cybersecurity workshop

Samsung to add Google Pixel like AI features to Galaxy smartphones: Report

India to work towards consensus-based 'declaration document' on AI: Govt

Topics : iQOO gaming phone Flagship smartphones

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 09:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon