Keep Your Phone Cool: Step-by-step Guide to prevent explosions this Summer

Adithyasree, a young victim of a recent incident, was only eight years old. She was watching videos on her phone when it suddenly exploded on Monday around 10:30 p.m., according to reports. Adithyasree attended Christ New Life School in Tiruvilvamala, where she was in the third grade. The report suggests that excessive use may have led to the phone overheating and exploding. Additionally, the replacement of the phone's battery is mentioned in the report, which may have contributed to the incident.

As summer comes up, so does the risk of your cell phone transforming into a smaller-than-expected fireball. Even though it's highly unlikely that your phone will actually explode, it's still important to know why it happens and how to avoid it.