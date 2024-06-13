Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Marshall launches Minor IV wireless earbuds in India: Know price, features

Minor IV are water resistant and offer more than 30 hours of playtime. Priced at Rs 11,999, the wireless earbuds will be available from June 15 on Marshall's official website

Marshall Minor IV wireless earbuds

Marshall Minor IV wireless earbuds

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Marshall has launched in India the Minor IV true wireless earbuds. The earbuds are aimed at providing users with signature sound, comfort and exceptional battery life, said the British manufacturer of audio products. Users can also experience personalised earbud interaction through the dedicated Marshall app. Minor IV by Marshall will be available for purchase from June 15 on Marshall’s official website at Rs 11,999.

Marshall Minor IV: Details
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Minor IV arrives with Marshall Signature Sound, which the company said offers balance audio experience. The Marshall Minor IV will offer over 30 hours of playtime. These wireless earbuds boast redesigned earbuds and stem for better fit. The earbuds are water-resistant and crafted to resist unfavourable conditions.

Offering easier playback navigation and call management, the earbuds can be connected to multiple devices at the same time with Bluetooth multipoint connectivity and users can customise music through Marshall’s dedicated app.

The Minor IV also arrives with an in-app battery preservation feature. The earbuds support Bluetooth LE audio, which it said will result in better audio quality while increasing streaming range and enhancing audio sync especially while watching video.

Marshall Minor IV: Specifications

Drivers: 12 mm, dynamic
Driver impedance: 32 ohm
Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz
Weight (charging case): 39.41 g
Weight: 7.39g
Battery: Playtime 7 hours in earbuds, 30+ total hours with case
Charging: 1.1 hours to recharge earbuds, 2 hours to recharge charging case with USB-C
Topics : Marshall Earbuds Technology gadgets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireWeather TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon