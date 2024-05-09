Business Standard
Motorola launches Moto Buds, Buds Plus with Sound by Bose in India: Details

Moto Buds series comprises a vanilla model priced at Rs 4,999, and a premium model, named Buds Plus, with Sound by Bose priced at Rs 9,999

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Lenovo-owned electronics maker Motorola on May 9 launched in India its maiden wireless earphones in the Moto Buds series. The series comprises two models – Moto Buds and Moto Buds Plus. While the Plus model is a premium offering with Sound by Bose, the vanilla model boasts peppy colour options curated from Pantone. Both the Moto Buds and Buds Plus were unveiled earlier with the Moto Edge 50 series global launch. India is among the first global markets to receive wireless earbuds. Below are the details:

Moto Buds series: Price and availability
Moto Buds Plus: Rs 9,999
Moto Buds: Rs 4,999

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on Moto Buds Plus and a discount of Rs 1,000 on Moto Buds from ICICI bank credit cards.

Both earbuds are now available on Motorola India’s website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail outlets.

Moto Buds Plus: Details

The Moto Buds Plus have been co-created in partnership with Bose and leverages the British audio brand’s expertise in audio, design, and features. The wireless earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation up to 46dB and EQ tuning. The earbuds sport dual dynamic drivers, an 11mm bass driver and a 6mm tweeter. The earbuds support Hi-Res audio with lossless codec support. Additionally, the Moto Buds Plus features Dolby Head tracking technology for multidimensional sound and Dolby Atmos for a more immersive experience. The buds feature a triple mic system that uses artificial intelligence for ambience noise suppression and echo cancellation.

Motorola said that these earbuds can offer up to 38 hours of playback time and up to 3 hours in 10-minute quick charge. The Moto Buds Plus also supports wireless charging.

The Moto Buds plus gets a water repellent design with the buds being IP54 rated, while the case gets IPX4 rating. The buds are available in two Pantone curated colours – Forest Grey and Beach Sand.

  • Speakers: Dual dynamic drivers (11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter)
  • Support: Hi-Res Lossless audio, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Head Tracking
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3
  • ANC: up to 46dB
  • Battery life: up to 8 hours (buds), up to 38 hours (with case)
  • Colours:  Forest Grey and Beach Sand
  • Protection:  IP54 (Buds), IPX4 (case)

Moto Buds: Details

The affordable Moto Buds wireless earbuds sport a 12.4mm dynamic driver that enables support for Hi-Res audio streaming on the earbuds. The Moto Buds earphones also offer adaptive noise cancellation up to 50dB. Similar to its elder sibling, the Moto Buds feature a triple-mic system with AI-powered ambience noise suppression and echo cancellation.

The company claims up to 42 hours of playback time on the Moto Buds and 2 hours of playtime in 10-minute charge.

The Moto Buds come in three Pantone finishes – Starlight Blue, Glacier Blue, Coral Peach.

  • Speakers: Single dynamic drivers (12.4mm)
  • Support: Hi-Res audio
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3
  • ANC: up to 50dB
  • Battery life: up to 9 hours (buds), up to 42 hours (with case)
  • Colours:  Starlight Blue, Glacier Blue, Coral Peach
Topics : Motorola Motorola India True Wireless Earphones Earbuds

First Published: May 09 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

