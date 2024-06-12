Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India launch set for Jun 18, to rival Xiaomi 14 Civi

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is set to launch in India on June 18, announced China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand. Third smartphone in the Motorola Edge series, the Ultra model will join the Edge 50 Pro and Edge 50 Fusion. The smartphone will be offered in three Pantone validated colours – Peach Fuzz, Forest Grey, and Wood. While the Peach Fuzz will be offered in frosted glass finish, the Forest Grey will boast vegan leather texture, and the Wood colour option will feature a back cover made from real wood.

Joining the AI trend, the smartphone will support Moto AI – the company's own artificial intelligence (AI) features, which includes Magic Canvas. Key specifications have been disclosed through a microsite on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, which confirms AI features such as the AI adaptive stabilisation and 100x AI super zoom.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The display is expected to boast a peak brightness of 2500 nits and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. Motorola is anticipated to offer three years of OS upgrades and up to four years of security updates.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and is confirmed to have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Expected specifications

Display: 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED, 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset

RAM: up to 16GB of RAM

Storage: up to 1TB

Rear camera: 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 64MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens

Front camera: 50MP autofocus

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Charging: 125W wired and 50W wireless

OS: Android 14

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is anticipated to compete against the Xiaomi 14 Civi, which was launched in India on June 12.

Like other smartphones in the Xiaomi 14 series, the Xiaomi 14 Civi is a camera-centric smartphone with imaging system co-engineered with German optics entity Leica. The smartphone sports a triple-camera system on the back and a dual-camera system on the front. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage. Priced at Rs 42,999 onwards, the smartphone will be available for purchase from June 20.

Xiaomi 14 Civi: Specifications

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

RAM: 8GB / 12GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage: 256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.0)

Display: 6.55-inch, 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Rear camera: 50MP Leica Summilux primary lens (OIS) + 50MP telephoto camera (2x optical zoom) + 12MP ultra-wide lens

Front Camera: 32MP primary + 32MP ultra-wide

Battery: 4,700mAh

Charging: 67W wired

OS: Android 14 based Xiaomi HyperOS

Colours: Cruise Blue, Shadow Black, and Matcha Green (vegan leather section on the back panel)