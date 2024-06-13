Garmin brings YouTube Music app on select watches: Check eligible models

You can now access the YouTube Music app on select Garmin watches from today, June 13. Google’s music streaming platform, YouTube Music, is now available through Garmin’s Connect IQ Store. The store lets users download and install the YouTube Music app on eligible watches. Before this addition, Garmin allowed users to listen to music available on Amazon Music, Deezer and Spotify. Now, users will have access to 100 million songs available on YouTube Music.

With the YouTube Music app, eligible Garmin watch users can download playlist and podcasts for offline playback. It essentially means users will be able to download audio files and playlists directly on their eligible Garmin watches for offline playback on the go. It is important to note, however, YouTube Music offers audio download option to paid tier subscribers only.

Eligible Garmin watches

YouTube Music functionality is available to only new devices from the Forerunner, Fenix, Epix, Venu lineups, and the Enduro 2 and D2 Mach 1 Pro as all devices do not allow access to Connect IQ Store. Garmin has said the support for other devices is coming soon. List of compatible devices can be found on Garmin’s official website.

Garmin recently launched in India the Forerunner 165 series smartwatch at Rs 33,490. Aimed at athletes and adventure enthusiasts, the GPS smartwatch sports an AMOLED display and offers various activity tracking and health-and-fitness monitoring features. Garmin said that the Forerunner 165 series smartwatch is specifically designed for professional runners and athletes, offering them with suitable training modules and tracking capabilities. The Garmin Forerunner 165 series features a 43mm case encompassing a vibrant touchscreen AMOLED display and comes with colourful dual-shot bands. It offers built-in GPS for pace and distance tracking.