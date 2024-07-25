Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

OPPO Reno 12 smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

OPPO Reno 12 smartphone is offered in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations at Rs 32,999. Customers can avail a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 from select bank cards

Oppo Reno 12

Oppo Reno 12

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The OPPO Reno 12 is now available for purchase in India. Launched alongside the Reno 12 Pro, the baseline model boasts AI-powered tools for media editing, text generation, and summarisation. Priced at Rs 32,999, the OPPO Reno 12 smartphone is offered in 8GB RAM and 256GB built-in storage configuration. The smartphone is available in Sunset Peach, Matte Brown, and Astro Silver colours.

Oppo Reno 12: Availability and offers
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The OPPO Reno 12 smartphone is available online on OPPO e-store and e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail outlets. As for the Introductory offers, customers can avail cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on cards from select banks such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, One Card, Kotak Bank, and Bank of Baroda. There is also an option for no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) of up to nine months.

Additionally, the company said that customers purchasing the Reno 12 series smartphone before July 26 can get a chance to win an international holiday, family dining vouchers, and the OPPO Enco Buds 2 for no additional cost. Customers will also get a 3-month subscription of YouTube Premium and Google One.

OPPO Reno 12: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz, 1200nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256 GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony LYT 600), 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • OS: ColorOS 14 based on Android 14

Also Read

OPPO K12x 5G set to launch in India on July 29: Check specs, features, more

Not smartphones, Indian consumers may pay more for AI features in laptops

Reno 12 series: OPPO debuts gen-AI features packed midrange phones in India

OPPO Reno 12 Pro review: Almost perfect midrange AI smartphone, but pricey

OPPO Reno 12 series India launch at 12pm: Where to watch and what to expect

Topics : Oppo Oppo smartphone Oppo India Chinese smartphone Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon