OPPO Reno 12 smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

The OPPO Reno 12 is now available for purchase in India. Launched alongside the Reno 12 Pro, the baseline model boasts AI-powered tools for media editing, text generation, and summarisation. Priced at Rs 32,999, the OPPO Reno 12 smartphone is offered in 8GB RAM and 256GB built-in storage configuration. The smartphone is available in Sunset Peach, Matte Brown, and Astro Silver colours.

The OPPO Reno 12 smartphone is available online on OPPO e-store and e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select retail outlets. As for the Introductory offers, customers can avail cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on cards from select banks such as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, One Card, Kotak Bank, and Bank of Baroda. There is also an option for no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) of up to nine months.

Additionally, the company said that customers purchasing the Reno 12 series smartphone before July 26 can get a chance to win an international holiday, family dining vouchers, and the OPPO Enco Buds 2 for no additional cost. Customers will also get a 3-month subscription of YouTube Premium and Google One.

OPPO Reno 12: Specifications