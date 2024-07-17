Samsung Galaxy M35 5G with 6000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

Samsung on July 17 expanded its Galaxy M-series portfolio in India with the launch of the Galaxy M35 5G smartphone. Powered by a 6,000 mAh battery, the Galaxy M35 5G smartphone boasts a vapour cooling chamber for thermal management, a super AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection.
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Price and variants
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 21,499
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,499
Colours: Moonlight Blue, Daybreak Blue and Thunder Gray
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Availability and offers
The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G smartphone will be available in India during the Prime Day sale (July 20-21) on e-commerce platform Amazon India, and on Samsung’s official website and at select retail outlets.
As for the introductory offer, Samsung is offering a limited period discount of Rs 1000 on the Galaxy M35 5G smartphone. Additionally, customers can avail a discount of Rs 2000 on select bank cards.
Select existing Samsung Galaxy M-series smartphone users can also get a Rs 1000 cashback in the form of Amazon Pay cashback when purchasing the Galaxy M35 5G from the e-commerce platform Amazon India.
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Details
Powered by Samsung Exynos 1380 processor, based on 5nm architecture, the Galaxy M35 5G smartphone is offered in up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage. The smartphone sports a 6.62-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung said the display could get bright up to 1000nits. The smartphone is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery, which Samsung claims will provide all-day battery life. The battery is supported by 25W wired charging, but the phone ships without the charging adaptor.
For imaging, the Galaxy M35 5G sports a triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a 13MP camera sensor.
The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G smartphone also gets the tap-and-pay functionality with the Samsung Wallet app for making contactless payment from the smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.62-inch super AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 1000nits peak brightness
- Processor: Samsung Exynos 1380
- RAM: 6GB and 8GB
- Storage: 128GB and 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth
- Front camera: 13MP
- Battery: 6000mAh
- Charging: 25W
- Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus