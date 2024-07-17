Samsung Galaxy M35 5G with 6000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

Samsung on July 17 expanded its Galaxy M-series portfolio in India with the launch of the Galaxy M35 5G smartphone. Powered by a 6,000 mAh battery, the Galaxy M35 5G smartphone boasts a vapour cooling chamber for thermal management, a super AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Price and variants

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 21,499

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,499 Colours: Moonlight Blue, Daybreak Blue and Thunder Gray

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Availability and offers

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G smartphone will be available in India during the Prime Day sale (July 20-21) on e-commerce platform Amazon India, and on Samsung’s official website and at select retail outlets.

As for the introductory offer, Samsung is offering a limited period discount of Rs 1000 on the Galaxy M35 5G smartphone. Additionally, customers can avail a discount of Rs 2000 on select bank cards.

Select existing Samsung Galaxy M-series smartphone users can also get a Rs 1000 cashback in the form of Amazon Pay cashback when purchasing the Galaxy M35 5G from the e-commerce platform Amazon India.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Details

Powered by Samsung Exynos 1380 processor, based on 5nm architecture, the Galaxy M35 5G smartphone is offered in up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage. The smartphone sports a 6.62-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung said the display could get bright up to 1000nits. The smartphone is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery, which Samsung claims will provide all-day battery life. The battery is supported by 25W wired charging, but the phone ships without the charging adaptor.

For imaging, the Galaxy M35 5G sports a triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a 13MP camera sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G smartphone also gets the tap-and-pay functionality with the Samsung Wallet app for making contactless payment from the smartphone.

