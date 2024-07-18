HONOR 200 series with AI-powered utility features launched: Price, specs

China’s HONOR has launched its HONOR 200 series smartphone series in India. The series encompasses two models – HONOR 200 and HONOR 200 Pro. Both of these smartphones offer artificial intelligence-powered features such as Magic Portal feature that the company said will enhance user’s interaction with the smartphone by understanding messages and guiding them to relevant apps. HONOR 200 series smartphones also get AI powered tools for photo enhancement, video editing and more.

HONOR 200 Pro

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 57,999 Colours: Ocean Cyan and Black

HONOR 200

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 34,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 39,999

Colours: Moonlight White and Black

Both HONOR 200 Pro and HONOR 200 smartphones will be available in India starting July 20 on exploreHONOR website, e-commerce platform Amazon India and select retail outlets.

HONOR 200 series: Introductory offer

During the Amazon Prime Day Sale on July 20 and July 21, the customers purchasing the HONOR 200 Pro can avail a discount of Rs 8000. This is in addition to the bank discount of Rs 3000 on ICICI and SBI Bank credit cards.

Similarly, for the standard HONOR 200 smartphone, the customers can avail a discount of Rs 1000 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale in addition to Rs 2000 bank discount on ICICI and SBI Bank credit cards.

Additionally, on purchasing any of the HONOR 200 series smartphones, customers can get HONOR wireless earphone or HONOR Watch for no additional cost at selected mainline stores or can avail a coupon discount of Rs 2000 instead.

HONOR 200 series: AI features

Both smartphones offer AI-powered photo enhancement and media editing tools like the Night Portrait Mode that uses AI to improve low-light portrait shots. Additionally, HONOR said that it has implemented AI within the smartphone’s algorithm that allows it to learn facial features in images and optimise them for different lighting scenarios. There is also an Instant Movie short video feature that the company said optimises the “core action capture algorithm” to make the final video feel more natural.

The HONOR 200 series smartphones run on Android based MagicOS 8.0 user interface that brings many utility based AI features. These include a Magic Portal feature that enhances user’s interaction with the smartphone by understanding messages and guiding them to relevant apps based on it. Other features include Magic Anywhere Door that essentially improves file transferring within the device, and an iPhone’s Dynamic Island style Magic Capsule that allows users to keep track of their essential activities such as alarms, calls, order delivery status and more. The smartphone also comes with support for Air Gestures, a feature that enables users to control the smartphone without making any contact.

HONOR 200 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4000 nits HDR peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP Primary with OIS (H9000 sensor) + 50MP telephoto with 2.5x zoom (OIS) (Sony IMX856) + 12MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 5200mAh

Charging: 100W wired and 66W wireless

OS: Android based MagicOS 8.0

HONOR 200: Specifications