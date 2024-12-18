Business Standard
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Realme 14x 5G with IP69 protection launched: Check price, specs, and more

Realme 14x 5G with IP69 protection launched: Check price, specs, and more

Realme 14x 5G smartphone is now available for purchase on Realme India's official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and at select offline stores

Realme 14x 5G

Realme 14x 5G

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s Realme has launched the 14x 5G smartphone in India, focusing on durability. The smartphone features military-grade certification for shock resistance and is rated IP69 for dust and water resistance. The Realme 14x 5G is powered by a 6,000mAh battery, which is supported by fast wired charging technology.  Realme 14x 5G: Price and variants 
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999
Colours: Jewel Red, Crystal Black, Golden Glow  Realme 14x 5G: Availability and offers  The Realme 14x 5G is now available for purchase on Realme India’s official website, Flipkart, and at select offline stores.  As part of the introductory offer, customers purchasing the smartphone online can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards, including ICICI, HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank cards. There are also no-interest EMI plans available for up to six months on both online and offline purchases. Additionally, the company is offering 12 months of extended warranty on the smartphone at no extra cost.  Realme 14x 5G: Details  Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chip, the Realme 14x 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, it comes with a 50MP primary camera with autofocus and AI-powered imaging features like AI Clear Face for intelligently correcting blurry pictures.  The smartphone also includes utility features like Air Gestures for hands-free control and a Free Call feature that allows users to connect with nearby users without internet connectivity. Other notable features include AI Smart Signal Adjustment, which maintains a steady connection in areas with poor network coverage.  Realme 14x 5G: Specifications 
  • Display: 6.67-inch, HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 625 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: 6GB / 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 45W
  • OS: Android 15-based realmeUI 5.0

Also Read

Realme 14x 5G smartphone

Realme 14x 5G launches on December 18, goes on sale at 12 pm: Details here

Tech Wrap December 11

Tech wrap Dec 11: ChatGPT Canvas, Realme 14x 5G launch, Insta trial reels

Realme 14x 5G smartphone

Realme 14x 5G with IP69 protection to be launched on Dec 18: What to expect

Realme 14 Pro series 5G

Realme 14 Pro series India launch soon, to rival Redmi Note 14 Pro models

Tech Wrap November 29

Tech wrap Nov 29: Realme GT 7 Pro sale, HMD Fusion, Motorola open beta

Topics : Realme Realme India Chinese smartphones Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon