Realme C67 budget 5G smartphone launched in India: Know price, specs, more

Chinese smartphone brand Realme on December 14 launched in India the Realme C67 5G smartphone. The smartphone is offered in sunny oasis and dark purple colours in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants, both with 128GB on-board storage. The smartphone will be available for pre-orders starting December 16 on Realme online store and e-commerce platform Flipkart, with general availability starting from December 20. As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 1,000 on 4GB RAM variant on select bank cards.

Realme C67 5G: Specification

The Realme C67 5G sports a 6.72-inch fullHD+ display of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor and boots Android 13 operating system-based Realme UI 4.0 interface.

The smartphone has a “5G Low Power Smart Hotspot” technology, which the company said adjusts the power consumption based on the usage requirements in real time. Moreover, the smartphone boasts an “Intelligent Network Diversion System”, which the company said switches between 4G and 5G networks to reduce network power consumption.

The smartphone sports a dual-camera set-up on the back – a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2MP wide-angle lens. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor. The smartphone’s camera interface has various camera preset available such as Super Nightscape mode and Street Photography mode.

The Realme C67 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 33W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging.