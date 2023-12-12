ASUS launches Chromebook Plus CX3402 in India: Know price, specs, and more

Taiwanese electronic brand ASUS on December 12 launched in India the Chromebook Plus CX3402 portable laptop. The device is offered in grey and black finishes, both with dual-tapered design on the outside and 14-inch FHD displays with NanoEdge technology.

The Chromebook Plus CX3402 is available with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD on-board storage configurations. Starting at Rs 39,990, the Chromebook Plus CX3402 will be available exclusively on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402: Specifications

The Chromebook Plus CX3402 is offered in Intel Core i3-1215U and Intel Core i7-1255U processors configurations, and up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB PCle 4.0 SSD options. It runs on ChromeOS operating system and supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity.

It sports a 14-inch FHD display panel with an option for touch screen. The Chromebook also sports a 1080p FHD camera with Temporal Noise Reduction and a Webcam Shield.

It features a full-size chiclet backlit keyboard with 1.4 mm key travel. The Chromebook has a 180-degree lay-flat hinge and a 5.7-inch touchpad that supports multi-touch.

The Chromebook has two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a single HDMI 1.4 port, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack.

The Chromebook is powered by a 50Wh, 3-cell Li-Polymer, battery that supports charging via USB-C at 45W.