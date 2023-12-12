Sensex (-0.54%)
69551.03 -377.50
Nifty (-0.43%)
20906.40 -90.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6753.90 -10.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.39%)
44555.75 -173.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
47097.55 -216.70
Heatmap

ASUS launches Chromebook Plus CX3402 in India: Know price, specs, and more

The ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402 is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Priced at Rs 39,990 onwards, the device will be available exclusively on Flipkart

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Taiwanese electronic brand ASUS on December 12 launched in India the Chromebook Plus CX3402 portable laptop. The device is offered in grey and black finishes, both with dual-tapered design on the outside and 14-inch FHD displays with NanoEdge technology.
The Chromebook Plus CX3402 is available with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD on-board storage configurations. Starting at Rs 39,990, the Chromebook Plus CX3402 will be available exclusively on e-commerce platform Flipkart.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ASUS Chromebook Plus CX3402: Specifications
The Chromebook Plus CX3402 is offered in Intel Core i3-1215U and Intel Core i7-1255U processors configurations, and up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB PCle 4.0 SSD options. It runs on ChromeOS operating system and supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity. 
It sports a 14-inch FHD display panel with an option for touch screen. The Chromebook also sports a 1080p FHD camera with Temporal Noise Reduction and a Webcam Shield.
It features a full-size chiclet backlit keyboard with 1.4 mm key travel. The Chromebook has a 180-degree lay-flat hinge and a 5.7-inch touchpad that supports multi-touch.
The Chromebook has two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a single HDMI 1.4 port, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack.
The Chromebook is powered by a 50Wh, 3-cell Li-Polymer, battery that supports charging via USB-C at 45W.

Also Read

ASUS launches ExpertBook series laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors

Google announces Chromebook Plus with AI-based features built-in: Details

ASUS ROG Phone 8 with improvements 'beyond gaming' coming soon: Details

Asus A5402 all-in-one desktop series launched in India: Know price, specs

ROG Ally review: Asus' handheld gaming device is good, but not perfect

Sony PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset launched in India: Details

SanDisk launches UHS-I microSD, Ultra Dual Drive and more: Know details

Redmi 13C Series smartphone launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Samsung unveils Galaxy A05 budget smartphone in India: Know price, specs

Logitech unveils Wave Keys keyboard with multi-OS support: Price, Features

Topics : Asus Asustek Asus laptops Google Chrome Asus laptop Laptops

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon