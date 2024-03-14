Samsung launches Galaxy A55, A35 smartphones in India at Rs 30,999 onwards

After global unveiling, Samsung has launched the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 smartphones in India. Both the smartphones boast super AMOLED displays of 120Hz refresh rate and 50-megapixel based triple-camera set-up on the back. Here are the details of the two new Galaxy A-series smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy A55: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 42,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 45,999

Samsung Galaxy A35: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 30,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999

Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35: Availability and introductory offers

Both the smartphones are now available on Samsung online store. The smartphones will be available at Samsung exclusive and partner stores, and other online platforms starting March 18.

As for the introductory offers, the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 are available with a cashback offer of Rs 3,000 on select bank cards. There is also an option for a no-interest equated monthly instalment plan of up to 6 months with select banks.

Samsung Galaxy A55: Specifications

Display: 6.6-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Exynos 1480

RAM: 8GB / 12GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Rear Camera: 50MP Primary with OIS (f1.8) + 12MP Ultra-Wide angle (f2.2) + 5MP macro (f2.4)

Front Camera: 32MP (f2.2)

Battery: 5,000mAh

OS: OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14

Support: 4 years of major OS updates and 5 years of security patches

Samsung Galaxy A35: Specifications