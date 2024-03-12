iQOO Z9 5G with 50MP camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 launched: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo ’s sub-brand iQOO on March 12 launched the iQOO Z9 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G (4nm) processor. It sports a dual-camera set-up, featuring a 50MP (Sony IMX 882) main sensor with optical image stabilisation. The smartphone is offered in graphene blue and brushed green colours at Rs 19,999 onwards. Below are the details.

iQOO Z9 5G: Price

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999

iQOO Z9 5G: Availability and introductory offers

Open sale for the smartphone starts from March 14 at 12PM onwards on iQOO e-store and e-commerce platform Amazon India. Amazon Prime subscription can purchase the smartphone starting March 13 at 12 noon onwards.

As for the introductory offer, the iQOO Z9 5G smartphone will be available with a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI and HDFC Bank cards. Customers can also opt for a no-interest equated monthly instalment plan of 3 months on select bank cards.