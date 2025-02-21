Friday, February 21, 2025 | 12:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Sony brings Midnight Black DualSense Edge controller to India: Details

Sony brings Midnight Black DualSense Edge controller to India: Details

The Midnight Black DualSense Edge controller is priced at Rs 18,990, the same as the original white version

Sony DualSense Edge controller in Midnight Black

Sony DualSense Edge controller in Midnight Black

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sony has launched a new Midnight Black variant of the DualSense Edge wireless controller in India. This addition is part of the company's Midnight Black Collection of PlayStation 5 accessories, which also includes the PlayStation Portal remote player, Pulse Elite wireless headset, and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds. However, in India, only the DualSense Edge controller and PlayStation Portal are available in this new colour.
 
Sony Midnight Black DualSense Edge controller: Price and Availability
 
The Midnight Black DualSense Edge controller is priced at Rs 18,990, the same as the original white version. It is now available for purchase through Sony's 'Shop at SC' website and select retail partners. The controller comes with a matching Midnight Black carrying case.  READ: Sony State of Play - New video games on PS5
 
 
Sony Midnight Black Collection: Details
 
Sony unveiled the Midnight Black Collection of PlayStation 5 accessories last month. Describing the collection, Sony said that the galaxy-inspired Midnight Black colourway brings a unique, rich shade of black to each accessory, with sleek detailing on various buttons and accents such as the PlayStation logo.
 
While the standard DualSense controller and PS5 console covers have been available in the Midnight Black finish for some time, this new collection expands the colour option to more accessories. This includes the DualSense Edge controller, PlayStation Portal remote player, Pulse Elite wireless headset, and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds.
 
In India, only the DualSense Edge controller and PlayStation Portal in Midnight Black have been listed on the Shop at SC website. The Pulse Elite headset and Pulse Explore earbuds may be introduced in the market later.

More From This Section

THOMSON 43-inch QLED TV powered by JioTele OS

Thomson launches maiden JioTele OS powered QLED TV: Check price, features

GoPro Max 360 2025

GoPro launches Max 360 action camera in India at Rs 38500: What is new

Realme P3 pro and P3x smartphones

Realme P3 series 5G smartphones launched in India: Price, specs, and more

Belkin SoundForm Rhythm

Belkin launches SoundForm Rhythm wireless earbuds in India: Price, features

Vivo V50 smartphone

Vivo V50 smartphone with Zeiss camera launched in India: Price, specs, more

Topics : Sony PlayStation Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMahindra & Mahindra Share PriceHP Telecom India IPORRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon