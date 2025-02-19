Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GoPro launches Max 360 action camera in India at Rs 38500: What is new

Alongside the refreshed Max 360 camera, GoPro has announced an updated Quik app with features designed to streamline 360-degree video editing on mobile devices

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US-based action camera maker GoPro on February 19 launched the refreshed version of its Max model. Named the GoPro Max 360, the camera features a twin-lens system supporting 5.6K resolution capture. The updated model is powered by the Max Enduro battery for enhanced efficiency, even in challenging environments, and features an upgraded mounting system compatible with standard 1/4-20 thread tripod mounts.
 
GoPro Max 360 camera: What is new
 
The refreshed Max 360 camera offers 360-degree capture at up to 5.6K resolution and up to 1440p resolution in Hero mode. Like the Hero camera line-up, the Max model supports HyperSmooth video stabilisation and horizon levelling. It is equipped with six microphones that can record in stereo or bi-directionally. GoPro has included digital lenses, offering linear, wide, and ultra-wide views. The camera also supports in-camera video stitching for seamless 360-degree capture. Powered by the GP1 chip, the Max comes with a 1,960 mAh Max Enduro battery.
 

GoPro Max 360 camera: Quik app updates
 
Alongside the refreshed Max 360 camera, GoPro has announced an updated Quik app for smartphones with features designed to streamline 360-degree video editing on mobile devices. The updated Quik app offers the following features:
  • AI-powered object tracking: Tap on the subject to select it, and the Quik app uses artificial intelligence to keep the object visible and in focus throughout the clip.
  • Keyframing: Set frames and change the view precisely where needed. Users can also adjust the digital lens setting using a dial-type interface.
  • CameraFx: The app includes several pre-loaded camera movement styles such as backflips and barrel rolls.
  • Automatic transitions: Users can add and combine unlimited ReFrame modes throughout an edit, and the Quik app will create smooth transitions between clips.
  • Single clip edits: Apply filters, adjust volume, or make colour corrections to individual clips from 360-degree photos and videos.
  • Frame grab tool: Capture frames from video stills.
GoPro Max 360 camera: Video editing tools
 
For desktop editors, GoPro has introduced its Reframe plugin for Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects. The plugin allows users to adjust the angle, position, lens curvature, horizon level, motion blur, and more for both 360-degree and 2D media.
GoPro Max 360 camera: Price and availability
 
Priced at Rs 38,500, the GoPro Max 360 camera will be available for purchase in India from April, 2025.
 

Topics : GoPro cameras gadgets Technology

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

