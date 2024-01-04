Vivo X100 series with MediaTek Dimensity 9300 launched: Know price, specs

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched its flagship X100 series in India on January 4. The series has two models, the X100 and X100 Pro. Both the smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 system-on-chip, making them the first smartphones to introduce the chipset into the Indian market. The X100 Pro is available in Asteroid Black colour, while the X100 is offered in Stargaze Blue in addition to Asteroid Black.

Priced at Rs 89,999, the Vivo X100 Pro is offered in 16GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage configuration. The Vivo X100 smartphone, on the other hand, is offered in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage at Rs 63,999 and Rs 69,999, respectively.

Both the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro are now available for pre-booking with availability starting from January 11. As for the introductory offers, Vivo is offering discounts of up to 10 per cent on select bank cards on both the models. Additionally, there is an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000 applicable on trade-in deals.

Vivo X100 Pro: Specifications

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB

Display: 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED FHD+, 3000nits (peak brightness), 120Hz (refresh rate)

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX989 (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide-angle (AF) + 50MP Telephoto (OIS) 4.3x Optical Zoom

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 5400mAh, 100W FlashCharge

OS: Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14

Price: Rs 89,999

Colours: Asteroid Black

Vivo X100: Specifications