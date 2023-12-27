Sensex (    %)
                        
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G smartphones: Price and specs

Both the Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G will be available for purchase from January 1, 2024 on Samsung India online store, select e-commerce platforms, and Samsung retail channels

Image Samsung Galaxy A25 5G and Galaxy A15 5G

BS Tech New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 1:16 PM IST

South Korean electronics maker Samsung has launched in India the Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones. The Galaxy A15 5G smartphone is offered in blue black, blue and light blue colours, and the A25 5G in blue black, blue, and yellow colours. Both smartphones feature up to 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage.

The Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones will be available on Samsung India online store, select e-commerce platforms, and Samsung retail channels from January 1, 2024.
As for the introductory offers, Samsung is offering discounts of up to Rs 1,500 on the Galaxy A15 5G and up to Rs 3,000 on the Galaxy A25 5G on select bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G: Prices

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 22,499
8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 19,499

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G: Prices

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999
8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 26,999

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy A15 5G smartphone sports a 6.5-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED display of 90Hz refresh rate. The display panel supports “Vision Booster” technology, which the company said would enhance display legibility in bright outdoor conditions. MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, paired with 8GB RAM, powers the Galaxy A15 5G smartphone. It has a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 25W fast wired charging. Based on Android 14 operating system, the smartphone boots Samsung OneUI. Samsung said it would roll out up to 4 generations of OS upgrades and up to 5 years of security for the smartphone.

Imaging is covered by a triple-camera system on the rear, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor with VDIS technology for reducing blur and distortion in videos. The other two sensors are a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 13MP camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G: Specs

The Galaxy A25 5G sports a 6.5-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED display (120Hz refresh rate) with “Vision Booster” technology and “Eye Comfort Shield” feature to reduce eye fatigue. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 1280 chipset, which is based on 5nm architecture. The smartphone boots Android 14 operating system-based Samsung OneUI. Like the A15 5G, the Galaxy A25 5G would receive up to 4 generations of OS upgrades and up to 5 years of security updates – said the company.

The Galaxy A25 5G sports a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. The other two sensors are 8MP ultra-wide-angle and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the Galaxy A25 5G features a 13MP camera sensor. The Galaxy A25 5G comes with AI-powered photo-editing features from Samsung such as Single Take, Remaster, and Object Eraser.

Similar to the Galaxy A15 5G, the Galaxy A25 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. The phone supports 25W fast wired charging.

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 1:16 PM IST

