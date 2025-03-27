Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vivo Y39 with 6500 mAh battery, AI features launched in India: Price, specs

Priced at Rs 16,999, the Vivo Y39 5G smartphone offers Google's AI-driven Circle to Search feature, as well as native AI tools for imaging and productivity

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched its Y39 5G smartphone, expanding its Y-series portfolio in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, the smartphone packs a 6500mAh battery with support for 44W wired charging. The smartphone also offers a suite of AI-powered features such as Google's Circle to Search, AI Erase in gallery, AI Screen Translation and more.   
 
Vivo Y39 5G: Price and variants
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,999   
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 18,999   
  • Colours: Lotus Purple and Ocean Blue
Vivo Y39 5G: Availability and offers
 
The new Vivo Y39 5G smartphone is now available for purchase on the Vivo India e-Store, e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, as well as through select retail outlets. As part of the introductory offer, customers purchasing the smartphone before April 6 can avail a bank cashback of Rs 1,500 on select cards.
 
 
Vivo Y39 5G: Details

Vivo said that the Y39 5G smartphone features a sleek design measuring 8.37mm for the Lotus Purple variant and 8.28mm for the Ocean Blue variant. It features a metallic frame and a glazed ceramic-like camera ring around the circular rear module. For durability, it has passed the MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance test, received SGS certification, and carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.   
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, the smartphone features a 6.68-inch display of 120Hz refresh rate that can attain a peak brightness of 1000 nits. Packed with a 6500mAh battery, the smartphone supports 44W wired charging and also offers reverse wired charging functionality. For imaging, the smartphone sports a 50MP primary camera, coupled with a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the smartphone gets an 8MP camera. For enhancing imaging, Vivo also offers several AI-powered features such as AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase.   
 
Beyond imaging, the Y39 5G offers productivity-focused AI features, including AI Screen Translation, Google's Circle to Search, and Live Text for extracting text from images. There is also an AI SuperLink tool that the company said improves signal reception on the smartphone.
 
Vivo Y39 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.68-inch LCD display, 1608x720 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 2MP depth
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 6500mAh
  • Charging: 44W wired
  • OS: Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15

Topics : Vivo Chinese smartphones 5G in India

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

