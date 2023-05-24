5G network in India crosses 200,000 sites mark with roll out in Gangotri

According to a PTI report, addressing the event, Vaishnaw said, "Today practically every minute one 5G site is getting activated. The world is surprised. It is a matter of pride for us that 200,000 sites have been installed in Chardham."

The 5G network in India has crossed 200,000 mobile sites after Union Minister for Communications and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday inaugurated the latest 5G site at Gangotri.