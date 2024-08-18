Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Adoption of artificial intelligence in Indian health care on the rise

Adoption of artificial intelligence in Indian health care on the rise

Use of AI can reduce drug discovery costs, achieve faster time to market, and improve clinical success

Ajinkya Kawale
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

About eight out of 10 pharma and life sciences companies have adopted artificial intelligence (AI) on a small scale. However, only about one of 10 such firms has integrated AI in functional procedures, according to a joint survey by Nasscom and Kantar on ‘Advancing Healthcare in India: Navigating the transformative impact of AI’.

Use of AI can reduce drug discovery costs, achieve faster time to market, and improve clinical success. It helps health care providers streamline patient journeys, reduce misdiagnosis, enable personalised treatments, and preventative care.
Challenges in adoption of AI include lack of specialised talent, insufficient budget allocations, data complexities, and scale issues. To expand AI in the Indian health care market, firms need to beef up foundational elements, infrastructure, skills, planning & implementation, scalability and regulatory frameworks. The survey polled over 75 health care firms.    

Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology Health sector Research

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

