Adoption of artificial intelligence in Indian health care on the rise

About eight out of 10 pharma and life sciences companies have adopted artificial intelligence (AI) on a small scale. However, only about one of 10 such firms has integrated AI in functional procedures, according to a joint survey by Nasscom and Kantar on ‘Advancing Healthcare in India: Navigating the transformative impact of AI’.

Use of AI can reduce drug discovery costs, achieve faster time to market, and improve clinical success. It helps health care providers streamline patient journeys, reduce misdiagnosis, enable personalised treatments, and preventative care.