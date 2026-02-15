Sunday, February 15, 2026 | 10:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / AI adoption is reshaping hiring priorities across Indian firms: Study

AI adoption is reshaping hiring priorities across Indian firms: Study

Roles commonly perceived as most exposed to AI, such as software developers and database administrators, are also among those experiencing the strongest growth in demand

artificial intelligence, Technology, IT hiring, OpenAI
premium

Pallav Nayak
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 10:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 63 per cent of Indian companies report an increased demand for candidates with a “hybrid” skill set (domain expertise + AI skills), according to a new study. Artificial intelligence adoption is reshaping hiring priorities, according to the study by Icrier supported by OpenAI. Roles commonly perceived as most exposed to AI, such as software developers and database administrators, are also among those experiencing the strongest growth in demand. The study was conducted between November 2025 and January 2026, receiving responses from 650 information technology firms in 10 Indian cities. It noted a “modest moderation” in entry-level hiring. 
 
   
AI as an enabler 
  • AI is acting as a ‘complement to technical work’ rather than a wholesale substitute
  • Firms reporting productivity increase outnumber those reporting a decrease by 3.5 to 1
  • Occupations with the highest exposure to GenAI (such as software developers) are also the roles seeing the highest growth in demand
  Source: 'AI and Jobs: This Time Is No Different' study by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations supported by OpenAI 
Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology IT hiring OpenAI