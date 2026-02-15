AI adoption is reshaping hiring priorities across Indian firms: Study

As many as 63 per cent of Indian companies report an increased demand for candidates with a “hybrid” skill set (domain expertise + AI skills), according to a new study. Artificial intelligence adoption is reshaping hiring priorities, according to the study by Icrier supported by OpenAI. Roles commonly perceived as most exposed to AI, such as software developers and database administrators, are also among those experiencing the strongest growth in demand. The study was conducted between November 2025 and January 2026, receiving responses from 650 information technology firms in 10 Indian cities. It noted a “modest moderation” in entry-level hiring.