Integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with digital solutions will enable India’s banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector to better serve more than 700 million internet users, says a new report. About 87 per cent of people seeking financial services begin by researching online. The cost of acquiring customers through digital channels is 70 per cent cheaper, says the Google and McKinsey report. The report is based on McKinsey analysis, Google insights, interviews.