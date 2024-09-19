Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Alongside India, Apple assembles iPhone 16 in Brazil and China: Know more

Alongside India, Apple assembles iPhone 16 in Brazil and China: Know more

Apple has assembled iPhones in Brazil; however, this is the first time the company is reportedly making the new iPhone series from day one in the country

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 16 series

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

In addition to India, Apple is reportedly assembling iPhone 16 models in Brazil and China. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing MacMagazine, regulatory filings for the iPhone 16 in Brazil have confirmed that Apple is assembling the device in India, China, and Brazil.

Apple has previously assembled iPhones in Brazil, but this marks the first time the company is producing a new iPhone model in Brazil from day one. According to the report, Apple’s manufacturing partner Foxconn has been tasked with assembling the base iPhone 16 model at its São Paulo facility.
Foxconn has also recently confirmed that it has begun assembling the Pro and Pro Max models of the new iPhone 16 series in India, marking the first time Apple’s premium flagship models are being assembled outside China. The company has been manufacturing iPhones in India since 2021, with iPhone 13 models reaching stores within a few months of their launch. The gap has narrowed, as last year’s made-in-India iPhone 15 model was available in stores from day one.

However, the made-in-India iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models are not expected to be available from launch day. Bloomberg reported that Foxconn could start assembling them “within weeks of their launch.” The report also stated that after Foxconn, Apple’s other partners in India, such as Pegatron and Tata Group, would begin assembling the iPhone 16 Pro models in the country.

Topics : Apple iPhone iphone manufacturing in India

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

