Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / LinkedIn trains generative AI models on user data, offers opt-out option

LinkedIn trains generative AI models on user data, offers opt-out option

Reportedly, LinkedIn initiated the process of utilising user data to enhance its generative AI products without first updating its terms to reflect this change

LinkedIn

Photo: Bloomberg

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

LinkedIn has reportedly enrolled accounts in training its generative AI models prior to updating its Terms of Service. According to 404Media, LinkedIn is utilising user data to enhance its generative AI products but has not yet updated its terms to reflect this change. The company has indicated that it will update its terms shortly.

LinkedIn has introduced a new privacy setting and opt-out form before releasing an updated privacy policy, which states that data from the platform is being used to train AI models. According to TechCrunch, LinkedIn has since updated the policy. On its help page, LinkedIn states that generative AI is employed for features such as writing assistance.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
“We may use your personal data to improve, develop, and provide products and services, develop and train artificial intelligence (AI) models, provide and personalise our services, and gain insights through AI, automated systems, and inferences, so that our services can be more relevant and useful to you and others. You can review LinkedIn's Responsible AI principles here and learn more about our approach to generative AI here. Learn more about the inferences we may make, including regarding your age and gender, and how we use them,” reads the updated privacy policy.

Users can revoke permission by navigating to the Data Privacy tab in their account settings and clicking on “Data for Generative AI improvement.” This will lead to a toggle that can be turned off to opt out.

More From This Section

Made on YouTube

YouTube announces Community, 'Hyped' videos, and ads on paused screens

Gemini Live

Google enhances AI experience on Android with free Gemini Live: Know more

Google

Google urges tribunal to scrap $9.3 bn UK lawsuit over search 'dominance'

Tech wrap Sep 18

Tech wrap Sep 18: Google RCS on iPhone, Samsung Galaxy F05, Amazfit T-Rex 3

instagram

Instagram introduces 'Teen Accounts': Check key features, privacy details


“Opting out means that LinkedIn and its affiliates will not use your personal data or content on LinkedIn to train models going forward, but this does not affect training that has already occurred,” LinkedIn states.

Additionally, LinkedIn utilises various other machine learning tools for personalisation and moderation. Users can opt out of those by completing the LinkedIn Data Processing Objection Form.


Also Read

CEO of Nvidia Corp, Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's experience as 'dishwasher' goes viral on LinkedIn

LinkedIn Founder

'Say goodbye to 9-to-5 jobs': LinkedIn co-founder latest prediction on AI

Tech wrap Jun 14

Tech wrap Jun 14: Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, WhatsApp Calling Update and more

LinkedIn

LinkedIn integrates AI to help jobseekers attract potential employers

PremiumLinkedIn

Beneficial ownership norms in focus as MNCs face greater scrutiny

Topics : Artificial intelligence LinkedIn Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon