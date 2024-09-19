LinkedIn trains generative AI models on user data, offers opt-out option

LinkedIn has reportedly enrolled accounts in training its generative AI models prior to updating its Terms of Service. According to 404Media, LinkedIn is utilising user data to enhance its generative AI products but has not yet updated its terms to reflect this change. The company has indicated that it will update its terms shortly.

LinkedIn has introduced a new privacy setting and opt-out form before releasing an updated privacy policy, which states that data from the platform is being used to train AI models. According to TechCrunch, LinkedIn has since updated the policy. On its help page, LinkedIn states that generative AI is employed for features such as writing assistance. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ALSO READ: LinkedIn integrates AI to help jobseekers attract potential employers

“We may use your personal data to improve, develop, and provide products and services, develop and train artificial intelligence (AI) models, provide and personalise our services, and gain insights through AI, automated systems, and inferences, so that our services can be more relevant and useful to you and others. You can review LinkedIn's Responsible AI principles here and learn more about our approach to generative AI here. Learn more about the inferences we may make, including regarding your age and gender, and how we use them,” reads the updated privacy policy.

Users can revoke permission by navigating to the Data Privacy tab in their account settings and clicking on “Data for Generative AI improvement.” This will lead to a toggle that can be turned off to opt out.

“Opting out means that LinkedIn and its affiliates will not use your personal data or content on LinkedIn to train models going forward, but this does not affect training that has already occurred,” LinkedIn states.

Additionally, LinkedIn utilises various other machine learning tools for personalisation and moderation. Users can opt out of those by completing the LinkedIn Data Processing Objection Form.