Google has reportedly started rolling out Gemini Live for free users on Android devices. The American technology company announced last week that Gemini Live is available for free users, and following this announcement, users began seeing Gemini's voice options in the Gemini Settings. There are ten voice options applicable to all responses within the Gemini app. ALSO READ: Google introduces custom chatbot creation with Gems for Gemini subscribers

Gemini Live: What is it?

Gemini Live offers a conversational experience that facilitates seamless interactions with the digital assistant. In addition to text input, it supports hands-free operation, allowing the assistant to function in the background or even while the phone is locked. Gemini Live began rolling out in English to Gemini Advanced subscribers on Android phones in August, including select Pixel and Samsung devices, and is expected to expand to iOS and more languages in the coming days.

Gemini Live was observed on a free account (US Pixel 6 Pro) by 9to5Google. A new waveform with a sparkle icon is visible in the bottom-right corner of both the Gemini overlay and the full-screen experience. This icon replaces the grayed-out send/submit button, according to 9to5Google.

Once Gemini Live is launched, it offers a quick tutorial that allows users to select a voice and explains that saying “stop” will turn off the microphone if the user prefers not to use the “Hold” or “End” buttons. Upon exiting the full-screen waveform, a “Live with Gemini” notification allows users to end the mode. The “Interrupt Live Sessions” toggle is turned on by default in Gemini Settings.

Gemini Live has not yet been widely launched for all free users on Android but is expected to be available to more users in the coming days. Although Apple has added a direct home-screen shortcut for Gemini to the iPhone app, Gemini Live is not currently available on iOS.