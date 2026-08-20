Starlink knocks on India's door again for Gen 2 satellite network

Elon Musk’s Starlink has reapplied to India’s space regulator for approval to deploy its second-generation satellite constellation, reviving its push to offer satellite communication services in the country, The Economic Times reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the fresh application seeks authorisation for nearly 30,000 satellites in low Earth orbit and includes newer capabilities such as direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity.

Starlink, operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, had earlier applied for both its first-generation and second-generation satellite constellations in India. However, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) approved only the Gen 1 constellation, which supports conventional broadband services through 4,408 low Earth orbit satellites. Its earlier Gen 2 application was rejected because some of its features and frequency bands did not conform to requirements in India.

The new application comes as India works on rules for newer satellite communication services, including D2D connectivity. The technology allows compatible mobile phones and other devices to connect directly with satellites, potentially extending coverage to areas where conventional mobile networks are weak or unavailable.

Starlink’s Gen 2 constellation is designed to offer substantially more capabilities than its existing network. While SpaceX plans to eventually deploy around 42,000 satellites as part of Gen 2, ET reported that the company has sought approval in India for nearly 30,000 satellites. It could seek approval for additional satellites at a later stage.

D2D changes the game

D2D could allow Starlink to provide connectivity directly to mobile phones without requiring a dedicated satellite terminal at the user's end. That would open up a potentially much larger market than traditional satellite broadband, particularly in remote and poorly connected parts of the country.

Indian telecom operators have argued that satellite companies offering direct mobile connectivity should be subject to rules comparable to those applicable to terrestrial telecom operators. They have also raised concerns about the competitive impact of satellite-based mobile services.

India is yet to finalise its regulatory framework for D2D services. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is considering the issue, while the government is also working on the spectrum bands and other rules that would govern such services.

Several countries, including the US, Canada and Australia, have already introduced frameworks allowing satellite networks to supplement mobile coverage. In the US, Starlink has partnered with T-Mobile to provide satellite connectivity directly to compatible phones in areas without conventional cellular coverage.

Race for India’s satellite market

Reliance Jio has also proposed a low Earth orbit constellation of about 1,600 satellites, while Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb is also seeking to establish satellite broadband services in India. Amazon’s satellite venture is another major global player looking to enter the market.

Starlink already has an important regulatory milestone in India. In July 2025, IN-SPACe approved its Gen 1 constellation, allowing the company to pursue traditional broadband-from-space services. However, satellite operators still need to clear other regulatory and operational requirements before commercial services can begin.

The government is yet to take a final decision on satellite spectrum allocation after Trai's recommendations on pricing. Security clearances, spectrum allocation and other operational requirements remain important steps for satellite companies seeking to launch commercial services in India.

If Starlink's Gen 2 network and D2D capabilities receive regulatory approval, the company could move beyond being a satellite broadband provider and compete more directly with conventional telecom networks for connectivity.