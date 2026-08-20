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Home / Technology / Tech News / Google offers students in India one-year of free AI Plus plan: How to claim

Google offers students in India one-year of free AI Plus plan: How to claim

Google is offering eligible college students in India a free Google AI Plus plan for 12 months, alongside discounted AI Pro plans and new Gemini study tools

Google AI Plus free for Indian students

Google is offering eligible college students in India a free Google AI Plus subscription for 12 months alongside new Gemini study tools

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 12:11 PM IST

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Google has announced offers on its AI plans for students as well as new features such as a Student Hub in the Gemini app, study notebooks and other learning tools. As part of the offer, eligible college students in India can get a Google AI Plus subscription for 12 months at no cost, while Google AI Pro is available to students at a discounted price. Google is also rolling out new learning features across Gemini and Search.
 
The student offers are being introduced globally. However, in regions where Google AI Plus is not available, students can get AI Pro subscription free of charge. This includes markets such as the US, Canada and Hong Kong.   
 

Google AI plans: Student offers

For students in India, the plans are priced as follows:
  • Google AI Plus: Free for 12 months
  • Google AI Pro: Rs 489 per month for up to four years
  • Google AI Pro with YouTube Premium: Rs 550 per month for up to four years
The basic Google AI Pro subscription also includes YouTube Premium Lite.

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How to avail student offers

Google said that to be eligible for this offer, you must currently be enrolled in a degree or certificate-granting, accredited educational institution.
 
Students can visit Google's student offer page on Google One and sign in with a personal Google account. After selecting the preferred plan, click on “Get student offer”.
  Students will then need to verify their eligibility before claiming the offer. Google One uses SheerID to verify whether an applicant is currently enrolled at an eligible institution.
 
After being redirected to the SheerID page, students need to enter the required details and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the verification process.

New student features

Google is rolling out study notebooks in Gemini, which it says can turn class material into an interactive learning experience. Students can enter a learning goal or upload course material, after which Gemini can conduct a diagnostic quiz and identify areas that need more attention.
 
It can then create a plan of shorter, interactive lessons. The lessons can be updated based on quiz results and additional material uploaded by the student. Study notebooks also sync with NotebookLM, allowing students to continue working with their course material and create flashcards and other study resources.
Google is also bringing Deep Research to Gemini Live, allowing users to start multi-step research while continuing to use the app or even locking their phone. Gemini can work on the research in the background and notify the user when the report is ready.
 
Google is expanding AI-assisted learning in Search as well. AI Mode in Search can create study guides and interactive quizzes through Canvas, using information from the web and uploaded files.
 
Google has also created a dedicated Student Hub within Gemini, accessible through gemini.google.com/students. The hub brings together study-related features, including study notebooks, flashcards and practice quizzes.

What Google AI Plus and AI Pro offer

Google AI Plus:
  • Access to Gemini with higher usage limits than the free Gemini plan
  • Access to Google's AI image, video and music generation features
  • 400GB storage through Google One
  • Access to NotebookLM with higher usage limits
  • Access to Google's AI-powered study and research features
Google AI Pro:
  • Higher access limits for Gemini and Google's advanced AI features
  • Access to Google's more advanced Gemini models and reasoning capabilities
  • Higher limits for image, video and music generation
  • Higher NotebookLM limits for working with study material and research
  • 5TB Google One storage
  • Access to advanced AI features across Google's productivity and research tools
  • YouTube Premium Lite is included with the standard AI Pro subscription

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 12:11 PM IST