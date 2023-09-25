Amazon Great Festival sale starts soon, check dates, discounts and more

Amazon is back with its Great Indian Festival sale, days after rival Flipkart announced its Big Billion Days Sales 2023. Just like Flipkart, Amazon has also not revealed the dates of its Great Festival Sale 2023. The Amazon Great Indian Festival page shows upcoming discounts on their various products, like electronics, fashion, home, mobiles, smart TVs, etc.

According to gadget360, Amazon Festive Sale will have 40 per cent off on mobile and accessories. The mobile listing page of Amazon mentioned that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE might go on sale during the Great Indian Festive Sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festive sale 2023: Expected Date

According to some reports, the Amazon Great Indian Festive sale is expected to begin on October 10, 2023. If this is true, Amazon Prime subscribers can avail of the benefit from midnight on October 9, 2023, because Amazon starts its sale 24 hours before for Prime members.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023: Bank offers

Amazon Great Indian sale will give instant 10 per cent discounts for SBI bank customers. All the SBI customers can leverage this benefit by making the payment through SBI debit and credit cards.

Amazon Sales: Discounts on Laptops, Smartwatches, Appliances, and Other Categories

The Gadget30 report also states that the Amazon Great Indian Sale will give amazing discounts on laptops, smartwatches, appliances and other electronic products. According to the report, the company can offer up to 75 per cent discount on these products. Up to 75 per cent discounts on Smart TVs and appliances as well. Amazon might also allow up to 55 per cent discounts on products, like Alaxa-powered devices, Fire TV and Kindle.

If customers want faster checkouts, they can save the details of their cards and update their delivery address even before starting their shopping at the Great Indian sales.

Amazon Great Festival sale 2023: Expected products

Many people are curious about what to expect from the Amazon Great Festival sale 2023. However, Amazon hints that they can offer various smartphones, such as the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Realme Narzo 60x 5G, Honor 90 5G, iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, and more at a discounted price.

The company will also give huge discounts on mid-range smartphones, like Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, iQOO Z7s, Oppo A78 5G, Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G, and Redmi 12 5G, iQOO Z6 Lite, Redmi 12C, itel A60s, and Lava Blaze 5G.

Amazon will also give massive discounts on other categories, like beauty products, Smart TVs, Refrigerators, etc.