Apple 27.3 developer beta brings Siri AI, Health app and Audio Intelligence

Apple has rolled out a new iOS 27.3 developer beta, expanding language support for its redesigned Health app and making Apple Intelligence-powered health insights available in 11 languages, including global English, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, French, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Spanish, Turkish and Vietnamese. The updated software will be released to users as a free update later this year. Additionally, the US-based technology giant has rolled out developer beta for Apple Watch series, bringing a range of changes, including Live Rewind and Siri Recap.

Apple announced the redesigned Health app on September 9, 2026, alongside new health and fitness capabilities for Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4. The company said the app would use Apple Intelligence to analyse users' health metrics, provide personalised recommendations and offer a broader view of their long-term wellbeing. With the latest update, Apple is extending language support beyond US English, allowing the experience to adapt to individual health data across iPhone and iPad.

However, the company has cautioned that feature availability may vary by region and language, with some features restricted to users aged 18 and above.

What changes in Apple's redesigned Health app

The redesigned Health app introduces a new Insights tab and a dedicated Longevity tab, alongside personalised health recommendations and at-home physical assessments.

Insights tab

It provides users with summaries of their health information throughout the day. It brings together data across heart health, sleep, readiness, fitness, vital signs and cycle tracking, allowing users to view changes in these areas without having to examine individual metrics separately.

Apple has also added health-related educational content to the experience. Users can access videos and articles featuring Apple's clinical experts, which explain different health metrics and offer information on how to interpret them.

Longevity tab and Health Age

The new Longevity tab analyses long-term health metrics across heart health, sleep, mental wellbeing, movement, metabolic health, hearing and nutrition, helping users track changes over time.

At the centre of the tab is Health Age, which uses Apple Watch data, including VO2 max, resting heart rate, sleep and heart rate variability (HRV), to show how a user's health metrics compare with their chronological age. Users can also add clinical laboratory results, such as A1c and LDL cholesterol, to get a broader picture of their long-term health.

Apple said these additional measurements can enrich the long-term health picture presented through the Longevity tab.

At-home movement assessments

Apple is also introducing at-home movement evaluations, allowing users to assess certain aspects of their physical health without visiting a facility or using specialised assessment equipment.

The feature uses an iPhone camera and Apple Watch to evaluate flexibility, strength, balance, movement mechanics and VO2 max. Users receive real-time audio and visual feedback during the assessments.

Apple said the feature is powered by on-device, vision-based artificial intelligence models and has been developed with input from clinical experts. According to Apple, the assessments run entirely on the device. No video is recorded, stored or shared.

Other features being tested across Apple's 27.3 beta software updates

Alongside the redesigned Health app, Apple has outlined several features being made available for testing across its 27.3 software updates. These include improvements to Siri AI, Apple Watch's Audio Intelligence capabilities, Fitness+, Safari, StandBy and iPadOS.

Siri AI gets app actions

Apple is expanding the capabilities of Siri AI by allowing it to perform actions across select Apple apps. The new capabilities are designed to help users complete tasks that involve more than retrieving information or responding to a basic voice command. Siri AI can now assist with actions such as organising files, finding previously visited places and coordinating plans with friends.

These actions are being made available for testing across Calendar, Files, Finder, Journal, Mail, Maps, Messages, Music, Notes, Photos, Preview, Reminders, Safari, Shortcuts and Weather.

ALSO READ: Firms need better understanding of AI agents: WSO2 CEO Harry Ault The update also expands Siri AI's beta language support to Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, Turkish and Norwegian. These languages join the existing supported languages, although availability can vary by region and device.

Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 get Audio Intelligence

As showcased at the launch, Audio Intelligence features are now available for Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4.

Audio Intelligence includes two new conversation-related features: Live Rewind and Siri Recap.

Live Rewind: This feature retrieve the previous 15 seconds of a conversation as a text snippet on Apple Watch, allowing users to catch something they may have missed. Users can also ask Siri about the displayed text or save it to the Siri app for later reference. Apple said the feature processes the audio only when activated and does not record, store or save the text unless users choose to do so.

Siri Recap: The second feature, Siri Recap, is designed to create summaries of conversations that users can review later. When enabled, Apple Intelligence generates a title and key points from a conversation in the Siri app. These summaries are intended to help users recall important information without having to maintain detailed notes during a discussion. Users can revisit the generated information later, helping them remain engaged in conversations instead of concentrating on taking notes.

ALSO READ: Fitbit Air review: Great for sleep and recovery, less so for GPS tracking Apple says Live Rewind and Siri Recap are opt-in features.

iPadOS gets Siri Mode in Camera and Visual Intelligence with Apple Pencil

Apple's update also includes changes specific to supported iPad models. Siri Mode in Camera and Visual Intelligence with Apple Pencil are now available on supported iPad models.

It is important to note that the developer beta updates are not general release. Therefore, back up your devices before installing beta software, as test versions may contain bugs or issues that could affect device performance.