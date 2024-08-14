Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple adds home screen management to iPhone mirroring in new betas: Report

Apple adds home screen management to iPhone mirroring in new betas: Report

This new feature, which enables users to edit the iPhone home screen through iPhone Mirroring, is available in the latest betas of iOS 18, iOS 18.1, macOS Sequoia 15, and macOS Sequoia 15.1

iPhone Mirroring

iPhone Mirroring

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the latest betas of iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, Apple has introduced the ability to rearrange the iPhone home screen through a new jiggle mode, as reported by 9to5Mac. When iPhone Mirroring debuted in beta, there was no support for managing the home screen, but this new functionality changes that.

After enabling iPhone Mirroring, users can long-press on the home screen using either a Mac’s mouse or trackpad to enter jiggle mode. The feature works similarly to the iPhone, allowing users to drag icons and widgets between different pages. In jiggle mode, apps can be deleted or rearranged, new widgets can be added, widget sizes can be adjusted, dark mode icons can be enabled, and icon tinting can be managed.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Apple previously allowed users to edit the iPhone’s Home screen using iTunes, but this feature was removed during the transition from iTunes to Music. The earlier betas of iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia did not include this functionality.

This new feature, which enables users to edit the iPhone Home screen through iPhone Mirroring, is reportedly available in the latest betas of iOS 18, iOS 18.1, macOS Sequoia 15, and macOS Sequoia 15.1.

However, iPhone Mirroring in macOS Sequoia and iOS 18 still does not allow access to the Notification Centre, Control Centre, or editing the iPhone’s Lock screen; these can only be viewed through the Mac’s Notification Centre. It remains unclear whether these features will be added before the official launch of macOS Sequoia and iOS 18 in the upcoming autumn.

Also Read

apple, apple logo

iPhones boost Apple's India operations surge to Rs 2 trillion in FY24

Apple rolls out iOS 18 developer beta 2

Apple releases iOS 18.1 developer beta 2 with AI features: Check what's new

Tech wrap Aug 12

Tech wrap Aug 12: Apple iPhone SE, Sony Bravia 8 OLED TVs, YouTube and more

iPhone SE 2022

Apple to release next-generation iPhone SE with AI features in 2025: Report

Tech Wrap August 9

Tech wrap Aug 9: Apple Mac mini M4, Google Pixel 9 series, Instagram, more

Topics : Apple iPhone Apple iOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon