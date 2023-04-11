close

Apple BKC to open on April 18, Saket retail store on April 20: Details here

The Apple BKC opens Tuesday, April 18, at 11 am, and Apple Saket will open for customers April 20 at 10 am

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi

Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 9:46 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Apple on Tuesday announced that it will open its doors to customers at two new retail locations in India from next week. The Apple BKC in Mumbai will be open to the public from April 18, and the Apple Saket in Delhi on April 20. These new retail locations mark a significant expansion in India that will offer great new ways to browse, discover, and buy Apple products with exceptional service and experiences for customers, said the company in a statement.
On Tuesday morning, the company took wraps off to reveal the barricade for Apple Saket. It features a design that takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s history.

“The colourful artwork celebrates Apple’s second store in India — located right in the nation’s capital. Beginning April 20, customers will be able to stop by to explore Apple’s latest product lineup, find creative inspiration, and get personalised service and support from the store’s team of Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses,” said Apple.
Apple Store
Apple BKC, Mumbai
In celebration of the first Apple Store opening in India, Apple BKC has announced a special ‘Today at Apple’ series — “Mumbai Rising” — running from opening day through the summer. With this activity Apple aims to bring together visitors, local artists, and creatives. Apple said these sessions will offer hands-on activities with Apple’s products and services that celebrate the local community and culture in Mumbai. Customers need to sign up at Apple India web port to explore the “Mumbai Rising” sessions.

Ahead of opening day, Apple is inviting customers to download custom Apple BKC and Apple Saket wallpapers, and specially curated playlists on Apple Music. The Apple BKC opens Tuesday, April 18, at 11 am, and Apple Saket will open for customers April 20 at 10 am.
First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 9:46 AM IST

