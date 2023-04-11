Apple BKC to open on April 18, Saket retail store on April 20: Details here



On Tuesday morning, the company took wraps off to reveal the barricade for Apple Saket. It features a design that takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s history. Apple on Tuesday announced that it will open its doors to customers at two new retail locations in India from next week. The Apple BKC in Mumbai will be open to the public from April 18, and the Apple Saket in Delhi on April 20. These new retail locations mark a significant expansion in India that will offer great new ways to browse, discover, and buy Apple products with exceptional service and experiences for customers, said the company in a statement.



Apple BKC, Mumbai “The colourful artwork celebrates Apple’s second store in India — located right in the nation’s capital. Beginning April 20, customers will be able to stop by to explore Apple’s latest product lineup, find creative inspiration, and get personalised service and support from the store’s team of Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses,” said Apple.

Also Read Apple retail stores to come up in Mumbai's BKC, Delhi's Saket: Report WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Bollywood stars, tickets, live streaming details FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony: When and where to watch Live in India GST invoices to custom Macs: Apple extends online store benefits to SMEs Google to HP: Apple's Mumbai store zone to be a no-go area for 22 brands Foldable smartphones in Rs 60K-75K range to grow 5 times by 2026: Report Apple fixes 2 zero-day bugs exploited to hack iPhones, Macs in new update Google Pixel 7A design leaked ahead of launch: Check details here IIT-Bombay and UIDAI join hands to develop touchless biometric system Global PC market shrinks 29% in Q1 over poor demand, global meltdown

Ahead of opening day, Apple is inviting customers to download custom Apple BKC and Apple Saket wallpapers, and specially curated playlists on Apple Music. The Apple BKC opens Tuesday, April 18, at 11 am, and Apple Saket will open for customers April 20 at 10 am.



In celebration of the first Apple Store opening in India, Apple BKC has announced a special ‘Today at Apple’ series — “Mumbai Rising” — running from opening day through the summer. With this activity Apple aims to bring together visitors, local artists, and creatives. Apple said these sessions will offer hands-on activities with Apple’s products and services that celebrate the local community and culture in Mumbai. Customers need to sign up at Apple India web port to explore the “Mumbai Rising” sessions.