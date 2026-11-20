By Mark Gurman

Apple Inc.’s head of camera and photo software has left, marking a rare shake-up in the leadership behind one of the iPhone’s most important features.

Jon McCormack retired at the end of October after more than eight years at the company, according to people with knowledge of the matter. He oversaw the Camera and Photos apps and the underlying technology that determines how users capture, view and edit their pictures and video.

The departure represents a significant change for a critical selling point of Apple’s flagship product. The iPhone is widely considered the world’s most popular camera, with users taking trillions of photos and hundreds of billions of selfies each year. Improvements to photography and video are central to Apple’s marketing and help persuade consumers to upgrade. Apple hasn’t named a new vice president to take over McCormack’s exact role. Instead, his former deputies are assuming his responsibilities under another executive, said the people, who asked not to be identified while discussing internal moves. An Apple spokesperson declined to comment.

McCormack played a key role in developing those features, overseeing work that requires close coordination between software engineers and Apple’s camera hardware and chip teams. Modern smartphone photography depends heavily on image processing and machine learning, making the software as integral to the experience as the lenses and sensors.

His work included the redesigned selfie camera introduced with the iPhone 17 lineup last year. This year, Apple added a variable-aperture camera to the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, giving users more control over lighting and depth of field. The company also introduced a customisable Camera app interface with professional controls.

McCormack was a strong opponent of using generative AI to create or alter photographs, believing that images should represent moments that actually occurred, according to people inside the company who were familiar with his views. That philosophy has increasingly come into tension with Apple’s recent embrace of AI-powered tools. His departure comes at a time when Apple is navigating a fundamental shift in photography. Competitors such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Samsung Electronics Co. have increasingly embraced generative AI features that allow users to make substantial changes to images. That has blurred the distinction between capturing a real moment and creating an artificial one.

“A photograph is of something that actually happened,” McCormack told Wired earlier this year. “It’s really important to us that we create tools that keep the sanctity of that moment.” Still, the executive’s retirement wasn’t related to a disagreement or clash with Apple over its AI strategy, the people said.

Until early this year, McCormack reported to Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, whose organisation is under pressure to accelerate AI development and deliver new capabilities more quickly. The retirement leaves Federighi overseeing a leadership transition in a highly specialised area.

The camera and photos software teams are now reporting to Sebastien Marineau-Mes, who oversaw the teams earlier in his career but is otherwise in charge of integrating AI features across the company’s operating systems. The camera team has key individual leaders, including Alok Deshpande.

McCormack joins Jennifer Bailey, the longtime head of the Apple Pay and Wallet services, among the notable vice presidents to leave the company this fall. New Chief Executive Officer John Ternus also has undertaken management changes as part of a push to make the company faster and more efficient.