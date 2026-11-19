More than a decade after Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar Games has release a new chapter called the Grand Theft Auto 6, bringing players back to Vice City in a new open-world adventure centred on two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. The launch has drawn millions of viewers to gaming livestreams, received near-perfect scores from critics and attracted attention beyond the gaming community. While some players have reported glitches and technical issues, the initial response suggests that GTA 6 has made a strong start. Here is a look at the gameplay experience and how the game has been received globally.

First impression: A different kind of GTA experience

GTA 6 does not take long to establish its setting or introduce the relationship at the centre of its story. The opening begins in Vice City, two years before the main events. Jason Duval finds himself in a tense encounter with Lucia Caminos, who confronts him over a car. The situation escalates, bringing the police into the picture and forcing the two to work together to get away.

Screenshot from GTA 6 opening sequence

Also Read | Get GTA 6 in minutes: Blinkit rolls out quick delivery in 11 cities The sequence then moves into a stylised introduction, with illustrations, music and glimpses of Vice City's nightlife, beaches and neon-lit skyline. It also offers an early look at the growing relationship between the two protagonists before revealing that Lucia is in prison. The story subsequently moves forward to nine months before the opening events, setting up the circumstances in which the main narrative begins.

The opening is relatively brief, but it establishes an important difference from GTA V. While the earlier game introduced three protagonists whose individual stories eventually converged, GTA 6 builds its narrative around a partnership. Jason and Lucia are not simply two characters players can switch between. Their relationship, conversations and shared criminal pursuits are central to the experience.

Vice City in GTA 6 (Screenshot)

The early part of the game takes a little time to build momentum. Rather than immediately moving into elaborate heists, it introduces the characters' circumstances and their connections with people in Leonida's criminal underworld. The initial jobs help establish how the pair operate together and provide a gradual introduction to the game's world and mechanics.

ALSO READ: GTA 6 India launch: First impressions, prices, editions and download size The change in emphasis is noticeable when compared with GTA V. The earlier game frequently moved between Michael, Franklin and Trevor, using their contrasting personalities and criminal activities to drive the story. GTA 6 is more invested in the dynamic between Jason and Lucia. Their conversations during drives, time spent together away from missions and reactions to events give the narrative a more personal dimension.

A more detailed world to explore

The biggest early impression comes from the world itself. Vice City and the wider Leonida setting are designed to feel occupied even when players are not following a mission. Pedestrians have their own conversations and reactions, traffic fills the roads, and unexpected incidents can interrupt an otherwise routine journey.

The level of environmental detail is particularly noticeable. The game uses lighting, reflections, weather and character animations to make locations feel more lived-in. Vice City's neon-lit streets and nightlife offer a different atmosphere from its coastal surroundings, while the wider state includes rural areas, waterways and smaller settlements.

Screenshot from GTA 6 Chapter 1

This is also where GTA 6 appears to move beyond the approach taken in GTA V. The earlier game offered a large and varied map, but the new instalment puts greater emphasis on activity and detail within individual locations. There are also small environmental touches, incidental encounters and everyday activities that can keep players occupied outside the main story.

There is also a contrast between the game's criminal missions and the ordinary activities available to Jason and Lucia. Alongside robberies, shootouts and police pursuits, players can spend time fishing, hunting, racing, visiting gyms and exploring the city. The game moves between action-heavy sequences and quieter moments involving everyday activities, giving the relationship between the two protagonists more room to develop.

The visual presentation is another noticeable step forward. The city looks different depending on the time of day, while rain, reflections and changing light add detail to roads, vehicles and buildings. Character models and animations are also more detailed, with the behaviour of pedestrians contributing to the sense of activity around the player.

Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos in GTA 6 (Screenshot)

The controls can feel cumbersome at times, and the campaign takes a while to pick up pace. The opening chapters spend considerable time introducing the characters, their circumstances and the game's mechanics. For players expecting the pace of GTA V's more explosive missions from the outset, GTA 6 may require some patience.

But its early hours make clear that Rockstar is attempting more than a visual upgrade to the previous game. The focus on Jason and Lucia, the more involved world and the contrast between criminal activity and everyday life give GTA 6 a different narrative and gameplay rhythm.

GTA 6 launch draws record global audience

The scale of GTA 6's launch became evident within hours of its global rollout. Players across markets began streaming their first experiences of Vice City, while gaming audiences tuned in to watch creators explore the game and share their reactions.

According to livestreaming analytics platform Streams Charts, GTA 6 attracted more than 7.18 million concurrent viewers across Twitch, YouTube and Kick during its initial launch period. The figure made it the biggest video game launch on livestreaming platforms tracked by the firm. On Twitch alone, the game crossed 3.29 million concurrent viewers, surpassing the platform's previous record for a game category, held by Fortnite.

The launch also drew large audiences to individual gaming channels. Spanish streamer Rubius attracted around 311,000 concurrent viewers within an hour of starting his broadcast, according to Twitch. Indian gaming creator Mythpat was among the leading streamers globally, recording a peak audience of more than 125,000 viewers, according to Streams Charts.

ALSO READ: Grand Theft Auto VI wins rave reviews as gamers return to Vice City

The commercial response has been similarly significant. Analytics firm Sensor Tower estimated that GTA 6 had sold more than 17 million copies, generating over $1.65 billion in revenue by November 19. These are third-party estimates and have not been independently confirmed by Rockstar Games. The figures nevertheless indicate the scale of the game's initial demand.

The launch has also extended beyond gaming communities. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared social media content inspired by the Grand Theft Auto franchise on November 19. Consumer electronics brand boAt offered employees an optional day off to mark the release, encouraging them to spend the day playing the game.

Logging off to lock in ???? https://t.co/0Afoc3juIN — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 19, 2026

In Miami, the NBA's Miami Heat marked the occasion with a Vice City-themed match against the Milwaukee Bucks. The court and stadium featured the game's familiar neon pink and blue colours, reflecting the cultural reach of a release that has extended beyond the video game industry.

The response has also been visible at gaming events and launch gatherings, with players in cities such as London and Sydney attending midnight celebrations.

Critics give GTA 6 near-perfect reviews

The early critical reception has been overwhelmingly positive. GTA 6 received a Metascore of 99 out of 100 on review aggregator Metacritic, placing it alongside Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which has held the same score since 1998. The aggregate score is subject to change as more reviews are added.

Several prominent gaming publications awarded the title their highest ratings. IGN gave it 10 out of 10, with reviewer Luke Reilly describing it as the single most impressive video game he had played. The Guardian, Eurogamer and GamesRadar+ awarded it five stars, while GameSpot and Game Informer also gave it perfect scores.

The reviews have particularly highlighted the detail in Leonida's open world and the relationship between Jason and Lucia. The Guardian's Keza MacDonald noted that the relationship between the two protagonists gave the narrative an emotional dimension that was not necessarily expected from the franchise. Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier also described the game as a masterpiece.

The Washington Post awarded the game four stars, praising its portrayal of human behaviour and the interactions between its non-playable characters. While the early reviews have been largely positive, some critics have pointed to aspects such as the controls and the pacing of certain sections.

Players report glitches and technical issues

The launch has not been entirely free of technical problems. While the early critical response has been positive, some players and gaming streamers have reported glitches, crashes and unexpected behaviour during their initial sessions.

Discussions on gaming forums and social media have included reports of players getting stuck on loading screens, crashes during the opening missions, audio stuttering and occasional problems with character animations. Some PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users have also reported issues with graphics rendering and gameplay progression.

Several clips showing unexpected in-game behaviour have circulated among gaming communities, adding to the discussion around the game's technical performance. However, these reports vary across platforms and individual player experiences, and there is not yet sufficient evidence to suggest a widespread technical failure.

Such problems are not uncommon when a large open-world game reaches millions of players. Even after extensive testing, certain glitches can emerge only when a much larger number of users begin interacting with the game across different hardware configurations and gameplay situations.

For Rockstar, the immediate challenge will be addressing recurring issues through patches and updates.