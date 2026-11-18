Apple has rolled out a redesigned Maps experience in India, adding more detailed navigation, three-dimensional (3D) landmarks, street-level imagery and features tailored to local roads and languages. The updated service includes more than 300 3D landmarks, walking directions in augmented reality (AR) and improved voice guidance that uses familiar local reference points, such as petrol pumps and traffic signals, to help users navigate. The update also adds support for 11 Indian languages alongside English and Hindi, with dual-language labels to make locations easier to identify.

Apple Maps: What’s new

According to the company, Apple Maps offers more detailed views of roads, buildings, parks and shopping centres. It also brings faster navigation and more detailed information about routes and nearby locations.

One of the additions is Look Around, which provides interactive street-level imagery of locations through high-resolution photographs and smooth transitions. Users can explore streets and neighbourhoods before visiting them. Apple said users outside India can also use the feature to explore locations within the country.

The update also includes more than 300 three-dimensional landmarks, giving users a better visual understanding of prominent buildings and locations while navigating.

“Apple Maps is the best way to explore and navigate the world, and we are excited to bring an enhanced Maps experience to even more users with today’s rollout of the new map in India,” said Max Muller, Apple’s vice president of Apple Maps.

Voice guidance gets local references

Apple has updated its Natural Language Guidance feature to make voice directions more conversational and relevant to Indian roads. Instead of relying only on road names, the feature can use familiar landmarks and reference points to guide users.

For instance, directions can include instructions such as turning right after a petrol pump or left at the next traffic signal. This could be useful in areas where roads do not have clearly marked names or where people commonly use local landmarks to find their way.

The update also brings lane guidance, which helps drivers identify the correct lane before making a turn or entering an elevated road. Users can also plan routes with up to 15 stops. Routes created on a Mac or iPad can be synced with an iPhone.

Support for 11 Indian languages

Apple has introduced dual-language labels based on the language selected on a user's device and the local language of the region being viewed.

For example, someone using an iPhone set to English will see location labels in both English and Hindi while viewing Delhi. In Mumbai, the labels will appear in English and Marathi.

Alongside English and Hindi, Apple Maps now supports Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia and Urdu. The dual-language labels and enhanced Natural Language Guidance features are available with iOS 27.2, iPadOS 27.2, watchOS 27.2 and macOS 27.2 or later.

AR walking directions and public transport

The updated Maps also brings augmented reality (AR) walking directions. Users can raise their iPhone to scan nearby buildings, allowing the app to identify their position and display step-by-step directions over the real-world view.

For public transport users, Apple Maps supports journey planning in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. Users can find nearby transit stations, save frequently used routes and receive notifications when they need to get off at their stop. The feature also supports journey planning on Indian Railways.

More features for drivers and cyclists

ETA sharing: Users can share their estimated time of arrival with friends and family, who can track their journey and receive updated arrival estimates in case of delays.

Road incident reporting: Drivers can use Siri to report accidents, road hazards and speed checks. They can also report when an incident has been cleared.

EV charging stops: For supported electric vehicles, Maps can suggest charging stops along a route, taking factors such as elevation changes into account.

Cycling directions: The feature provides information on elevation, bicycle lanes and stairs along cycling routes.

Custom routes: Users can draw routes along roads or trails and save them for future use.

Preferred Routes: Using on-device intelligence, Maps learns frequently travelled routes, such as home-to-work journeys, and provides commute previews.

Privacy

Apple said its Maps service does not require users to sign in. Personalised suggestions, including estimated departure times, are generated using on-device intelligence.

The company said search terms, navigation routes and traffic information are associated with random identifiers that are regularly reset. It also uses a process called 'fuzzing' to make location searches less precise on its servers. According to Apple, the precise location from which a search originates is converted into a less accurate location within 24 hours.