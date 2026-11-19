Java, a programming languages used for building software and running online services, is facing a critical security flaw that could put sensitive systems at risk. Called Java4Shell, the vulnerability could allow hackers to access information stored by applications or run malicious code on affected systems. Discovered by cybersecurity researchers at Calif on November 17, the flaw has prompted urgent advisories from security agencies in the US and India. It is tracked as CVE-2026-114938 and affects OpenJDK, the open-source implementation of Java used by several software vendors.

Oracle, which owns the Java trademark, released a patch on Tuesday, as did OpenJDK. Since several vendors build their Java distributions on OpenJDK, their users could also be affected.

What is Java and where is it used

Java is a programming language used to build applications and software for computers, servers and other devices. It is widely used in business software, websites, mobile apps and games. For example, when someone logs in to a banking website, Java may be used in the backend systems to check login details, process transactions and communicate with databases. It also supports services such as managing user accounts and handling data, even though users may not see it working.

ALSO READ: Sarvam faces backlash for offering Chinese AI models on its platform Java can run on different operating systems and devices, which makes it useful for building software used across computers and servers. When a Java programme is created, it is converted into a format called bytecode, which is then run by a component known as the Java Virtual Machine (JVM). The JVM helps the same programme work on different systems without developers having to rewrite it for each one. The Java Development Kit (JDK) provides the tools needed to build Java applications, while OpenJDK is its open-source version. Several technology companies use OpenJDK to create their own Java software, which means a security flaw in its code can affect products from multiple vendors.

What is the Java4Shell flaw

Java4Shell is a memory-corruption flaw in a part of OpenJDK that decodes Base64 data. Base64 is a common method of converting computer data into text made up of letters, numbers and symbols. It is used in different applications and online processes, including some ways of handling login information and file uploads.

According to Calif, the cybersecurity company that disclosed the flaw on November 17, the problem is in an optimised version of the Base64 decoder. The code is designed to process data faster on certain Intel and AMD processors. However, when it receives specially prepared input, it can write data beyond the memory space set aside for it. This can damage other information that the application is holding.

This type of error is called memory corruption. So basically, a programme is supposed to put information in one part of memory but ends up overwriting information stored next to it. An attacker may be able to use this error to read sensitive data, such as passwords, access keys or session tokens.

Under certain conditions, the flaw could also allow remote code execution (RCE). This means an attacker could make a computer or server run commands without having normal access to it. CISA warned that specially crafted Base64 input could crash the JVM and potentially allow an attacker to execute code remotely without authentication.

ALSO READ: Google Play names best apps and games of 2026: Here are Indian apps in list The vulnerability does not affect every computer running Java. According to Calif and other security advisories, exploitation depends on the Java version, the application and the processor. The issue concerns certain x86-64 systems that support AVX-512 VBMI instructions, which are specialised instructions used by some processors to speed up data processing. ARM64 systems are not affected by this particular issue.

How did researchers find it

Calif said its researcher Quang Luong used OpenAI's Codex to examine OpenJDK code. The AI tool pointed to a possible problem in the Base64 decoder. Luong then investigated the suggestion, tested the code and developed a proof of concept.

A proof of concept is a demonstration that a security flaw can be triggered. It does not mean attackers have used it in real-world incidents. According to Calif, it took about an hour to identify the vulnerability and another two hours to develop the first working exploit.

The researchers also used a technique called heap grooming. The Java heap is an area of memory where an application stores information while it is running. Heap grooming involves influencing how that information is arranged so that a memory error can affect data an attacker wants to reach. Calif said this helped researchers demonstrate how the flaw could be used to expose memory and, in some test cases, run code.

Calif tested the vulnerability against several widely used products, including Keycloak, Atlassian Jira, Confluence, Jenkins, JFrog Artifactory and PingFederate. The company said its tests demonstrated remote code execution without authentication in some configurations. Other products, including Apache Kafka, Apache Solr and Elasticsearch, required an attacker to be logged in for the demonstrations. These results do not mean every installation of these products is vulnerable or has been compromised.

ALSO READ: Google Play names best apps and games of 2026: Here are Indian apps in list The discovery is another example of AI being used in cybersecurity research. AI tools can help researchers examine large amounts of code and identify areas that need closer inspection.

Why have security agencies issued urgent advisories

US-based Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued an alert on November 17, urging organisations to patch the vulnerability. It advised them to check their software inventories for Java Development Kits and Java runtimes, including versions bundled inside other applications, container images and devices. A container is a package that includes an application and the components it needs to run. Such bundled Java versions may not appear as separate software entries, making them harder for IT teams to identify.

CISA said organisations should apply vendor updates as soon as possible, giving priority to systems that can be accessed over the internet. If an organisation cannot patch immediately, it should restrict access to affected services, validate incoming Base64 data and monitor for unusual Java processes or unexpected crashes. These are temporary steps and do not replace installing the security update.

India's CERT-In issued its advisory on November 18. It warned that a remote attacker could send a specially crafted request containing malformed Base64 data and potentially execute code on a vulnerable system. CERT-In advised organisations and individuals using affected Oracle Java SE and Oracle GraalVM products to apply the updates provided by Oracle.

Oracle published its November 2026 security update on November 17, listing CVE-2026-114938 among the vulnerabilities addressed. The OpenJDK project also issued an advisory. Other vendors are handling updates for their own Java distributions, including Amazon Corretto and Red Hat builds. Organisations using distributions such as Eclipse Temurin, Microsoft Build of OpenJDK, Azul Zulu, BellSoft Liberica and SAP SapMachine should check the relevant vendor guidance rather than assume that an Oracle update automatically fixes every installation.

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security and the European Union's CERT-EU have also advised organisations to identify affected systems and install updates. CERT-EU has recommended prioritising applications accessible over the internet. These warnings reflect the fact that Java is used across many organisations and that the vulnerable code is shared by different Java distributions.

How is Java4Shell different from PHP2Shell

Java4Shell follows a separate discovery by Calif involving PHP, another programming language used to build websites and web applications. The earlier vulnerabilities, referred to as PHP2Shell, could allow attackers to execute commands on affected servers. Both cases involved AI-assisted research and prompted organisations to review and update vulnerable software.

The key difference is the reach of the software involved. PHP is widely used in websites and web applications. Java is also used for online services, but it is found in a broader range of enterprise and backend systems, including identity management, banking, cloud services and other business applications. A flaw in OpenJDK can therefore affect products from several vendors that rely on the same underlying code.

There is no confirmed evidence in the cited advisories that Java4Shell has been used in real-world attacks. However, the technical details are public, researchers have demonstrated ways to trigger the flaw, and security agencies have urged organisations not to delay updates. The immediate task for IT teams is to find every Java installation, including runtimes bundled inside other products, check whether it is affected and install the appropriate vendor patch.

Have there been similar security incidents involving Java before

Java has faced major security vulnerabilities before. In December 2021, a flaw known as Log4Shell was discovered in Apache Log4j, a logging library used by many Java applications. Tracked as CVE-2021-44228, it could allow attackers to run malicious code remotely by sending specially crafted requests to vulnerable systems. In March 2022, another flaw, called Spring4Shell, was found in the Spring Framework, which is used to develop Java applications. It could also enable remote code execution under specific conditions. Both incidents prompted security agencies to urge organisations to identify affected software and install patches.

A more recent example is PHP2Shell, disclosed in October 2026. It involved two vulnerabilities in PHP, a programming language widely used to build websites and web applications, which could allow attackers to execute malicious code on affected web servers without authentication. The US National Security Agency issued an advisory on October 21, urging organisations to patch vulnerable systems or take them offline if updates could not be applied immediately. In India, CERT-In issued a separate advisory on PHP2Shell on October 22, specifically warning micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

For Java4Shell, CERT-In issued an advisory on November 18, warning Indian organisations and individuals using affected Oracle Java SE and GraalVM versions about the risk of remote code execution.