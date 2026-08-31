Apple's new CEO may bet big on Siri-powered smart glasses by 2027: Report

Apple's incoming CEO John Ternus could shift the company's focus in wearable computing towards smart glasses, with the company reportedly preparing to launch its first AI-powered glasses in 2027. Ternus is set to take over as Apple's CEO from Tim Cook on September 1, as the company reshuffles teams working on Vision Pro and Siri. Apple has cut more than 200 positions across its Vision Pro, Siri and software teams, with around 100 of the cuts coming from the Vision Pro group, according to a Bloomberg report cited by 9to5Mac. The changes come as Apple works on a different approach to wearable computing, with smart glasses reportedly taking priority over its current headset strategy.

A report by 9to5Mac now says Apple's first smart glasses could arrive next year, with the device expected to use cameras, speakers and Siri-powered Visual Intelligence rather than a display. The glasses are being developed as AI glasses, with Siri expected to use the cameras to understand the user's surroundings, answer questions and provide context.

The shift in strategy has been reported previously. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in June that Apple's Vision product roadmap had been scaled back to two smart glasses projects, including display-less AI glasses targeted for 2027 and a display-equipped augmented reality glasses product planned for 2029. Kuo said the overhaul had been approved by Ternus.

Apple has also been reported to have pushed back its smart glasses timeline from an earlier 2027 launch plan to the end of 2027, giving Ternus a major new wearable product to oversee during his first year as CEO.

Apple smart glasses: What to expect

The cameras could allow Siri to recognise and understand objects and surroundings, answer questions about what the user is looking at, provide additional context and translate signs. 9to5Mac also reports that users could ask Siri to save an image of something they see and create a reminder for it later.

The glasses are also expected to feature built-in speakers for music and other audio, effectively giving them an open-ear headphone setup.

Camera functionality remains an area where Apple could take a different approach. According to 9to5Mac, citing Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple could limit conventional photo and video capture because of privacy concerns surrounding camera-equipped smart glasses.

Apple smart glasses design

Apple is reportedly developing the glasses in-house, with several frame designs under consideration. The report said that these could include a large rectangular frame, a slimmer rectangular design and larger or smaller oval and circular options.

The frames are expected to use acetate, with black, ocean blue and light brown among the reported finishes.

Health features could come later

Apple is also reportedly considering health-related features for a future version of the glasses. These could include heart-rate monitoring and software features similar to Workout Buddy on Apple Watch.

According to 9to5Mac, health functionality is unlikely to form part of the first generation, with Apple considering it for a later version of the product.

Apple smart glasses launch timeline

9to5Mac reports that Apple could unveil the smart glasses at WWDC 2027, giving developers time to prepare applications and integrations for the new platform. The glasses could then go on sale later in 2027.

The report points to a possible September launch alongside Apple's 20th anniversary iPhone, although Apple's launch plans remain unconfirmed.